Jurgen Klopp Says Simon Mignolet Will Start EFL Cup Match Against Chelsea, More

Jurgen Klopp Says Simon Mignolet Will Start EFL Cup Match Against Chelsea, MoreSeptember 25, 2018
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp confirmed on Tuesday that Simon Mignolet will start Wednesday's Carabao Cup match against Chelsea.
The tactician said the Belgian deserves the start during his pre-match press conference:
Ian Doyle @IanDoyleSport
Klopp on Mignolet: He has been brilliant. Yes, it was how you can imagine it. Simon would have been ready to go to another club to be number one wherever in the world, but we couldn't do it. Since then he has been brilliant. He deserves the game tomorrow.
He also provided an injury update on centre-back Virgil van Dijk:
Neil Jones @neiljonesgoal
@ChelseaFC @Carabao_Cup @SMignolet Klopp says Van Dijk is "much better, still a bit painful. We will see how we deal with that. Not too serious, but not nothing. It needs to settle. We will see how he is today and make a decision." #LFC
Mignolet to Start Cup Clash, Lovren Could Return