Jurgen Klopp Says Simon Mignolet Will Start EFL Cup Match Against Chelsea, More

Gianni Verschueren@ReverschPassFeatured ColumnistSeptember 25, 2018

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 22: Liverpool manager \ head coach Jurgen Klopp during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Southampton FC at Anfield on September 22, 2018 in Liverpool, United Kingdom. (Photo by James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images)
James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp confirmed on Tuesday that Simon Mignolet will start Wednesday's Carabao Cup match against Chelsea.

The tactician said the Belgian deserves the start during his pre-match press conference:

He also provided an injury update on centre-back Virgil van Dijk:

        

