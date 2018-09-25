Florentino Perez Says Cristiano Ronaldo Will Return to Real Madrid 'One Day'

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez believes Juventus ace Cristiano Ronaldo will return to the Spanish capital one day and called the Portuguese as the "natural successor" to club legend Alfredo Di Stefano.

Ronaldo swapped Real for Juventus this summer, but there are no hard feelings from Perez, as he told El Chiringuito (h/t Calciomercato.com): "Cristiano is the heart of every Real Madrid fan. If I had saw him today I would have hugged him. He is the natural successor of Di Stefano, and he will be back at Real Madrid one day."

Ronaldo broke Di Stefano's and Raul's scoring records at Real and won countless trophies with Los Blancos, including two La Liga titles and four UEFA Champions League crowns. After nearly a decade in the Spanish capital and three consecutive Champions League wins, he took up a new challenge in Italy.

The 33-year-old previously won Premier League titles and the Champions League with Manchester United and holds near-legendary status at Old Trafford as well. Fans are hopeful he'll feature at the ground when Juventus visit in October:

But while he was already a superstar at United, he didn't unlock his full potential until he arrived at Real. He won four of his five Ballon d'Or awards with the Spanish club and increased his scoring output to spectacular levels.

Los Blancos put together this video to commemorate his time at the club:

The speedster needed four matches to open his Juventus account but has scored three in five Serie A outings so far, including two vital goals against Sassuolo and the opener in a narrow win over Frosinone.

In the Champions League, he was sent off in the first half against Valencia. He'll learn whether he'll be suspended for more than one match on Thursday, per AS:

It wouldn't be a surprise if he extended his career past his current deal with Juventus.

Di Stefano retired at Espanyol and returned to Real as a manager between 1982 and 1984.