Loris Karius: Sergio Ramos Never Apologised for Clash in Champions League Final

David Ramos/Getty Images

Besiktas goalkeeper Loris Karius has spoken out about the lost UEFA Champions League final with Liverpool against Real Madrid in which he committed two blunders, saying Sergio Ramos never apologised for hitting him in the head. He also said only the defender knows whether it was on purpose.

Speaking to Bild (h/t AS), the German said last season was still a great one for him, even if it ended in such a bad way. He also stated the tests showed the incident with Ramos had an impact on his play:

"I think I've achieved something great by playing in that final and I won't allow anyone to ruin that on me. Last year was a great one with an unfortunate final, but in sport, you have to rise above the disappoints. Nobody can ever know the relation between the injuries I suffered and my errors on the field. It's not as an excuse, it's just an explanation.

"I don't know if Sergio Ramos injured me on purpose, only he knows that, but it's not important. He never apologised to me. The test they did on me showed that I suffered a visual disability. In normal conditions, I couldn't explain this error."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.