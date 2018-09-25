Former Chelsea Manager Antonio Conte Reportedly Wanted by Roma, AC Milan

IAN KINGTON/Getty Images

Former Chelsea manager Antonio Conte is reportedly high on AS Roma's list of potential candidates to replace Eusebio Di Francesco, while AC Milan have also been linked with the Juventus legend.

Per La Stampa (h/t Il Bianconero, via Calciomercato) the futures of both Di Francesco and Milan boss Gennaro Gattuso are in doubt, opening the door for a return to Serie A for Conte.

Chelsea replaced Conte with compatriot Maurizio Sarri this summer after the former regressed in his second season at the club. In his debut campaign, the tactician surprised everyone by guiding the side to the Premier League title.

He previously led Juventus to three straight titles and was the man who led them back to the top of Italian football in the 2011-12 campaign. The Bianconeri went unbeaten that season. He also won five Serie A titles and one UEFA Champions League as a player with the Old Lady, establishing himself as a club legend.

He took charge of the Italian national team between 2014 and 2016 before taking the Chelsea job.

Roma have been winless in all competitions since beating Torino in their Serie A opener, and Di Francesco's time with the club seems all but over. Their last outing was an embarrassing 2-0 loss at Bologna, who had yet to score a goal coming into the match and easily could have bagged more than two against the Giallorossi:

Fans have had enough of the former Sassuolo boss:

Conte hardly seems an ideal fit for the club, however. As reported by The Independent's Ian Herbert, the Italian left Juventus due to a perceived lack of resources, famously saying: "You cannot eat at a 100 euro restaurant with just 10 euros in your pocket, can you?"

He would have fewer resources to work with at Roma. The Giallorossi are dependent on selling players every summer and hired Monchi as their director of football for that reason. Just last summer, the club said goodbye to Alisson Becker, Radja Nainggolan and Kevin Strootman.

Milan would be a more natural fit should the Rossoneri say goodbye to Gattuso. They too have made a disappointing start to the season and sit in 12th place in the standings with a match in hand. The Rossoneri underlined their ambition by bringing in Gonzalo Higuain and Mattia Caldara during the summer.