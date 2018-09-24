Jimmy Butler Trade Rumors: Tom Thibodeau Failed in Convincing SG to Rejoin Team

Zhong Zhi/Getty Images

Minnesota Timberwolves head coach and president of basketball operations Tom Thibodeau met with All-Star Jimmy Butler on Monday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported.

According to Wojnarowski, Thibodeau hoped to "convince [Butler] to eventually rejoin the team in the preseason."

The Athletic's Jon Krawczynski reported earlier this month that Butler and Thibodeau had met in Los Angeles, at which point Butler made it clear he wanted a trade out of Minnesota.

According to an earlier report from Wojnarowski, the Timberwolves aren't a united front internally when it comes to the next step after Butler's request.

Team owner Glen Taylor is looking to trade Butler and let fellow owners and front-office executives know as much at the NBA's board of governors meetings. Thibodeau, however, wants to retain Butler.

"If Thibodeau is destined to get fired at season's end, those familiar with his thinking say he would rather do so reaching the playoffs for a second consecutive year with the benefit of Butler on the roster," per Wojnarowski.

The fact that Thibodeau reportedly held a subsequent meeting with Butler would lend credence to the idea he wishes to maintain the status quo in 2018-19.

Butler didn't attend the Timberwolves' media day Monday, with Krawczynski reporting the team gave him permission to skip the event. In addition, Butler "will not be available for on-court activities early in training camp."

The Timberwolves are undoubtedly in a tough position.

They tip off the regular season Oct. 17 on the road against the San Antonio Spurs, leaving Thibodeau and general manager Scott Layden little time to work out a feasible trade before the year gets underway. And the longer Minnesota waits to trade Butler—if at all—the more his value diminishes. He can opt out of his contract next summer and become a free agent.

One thing seems clear, though: Butler remains unmoved and doesn't foresee a long-term future in Minneapolis.