NFL Picks Week 4: Latest Odds, Prop Bets, Over-Under Lines and Predictions

No one is sure what to expect from Week 4 in the National Football League after a tumultuous Week 3.

Adding to the unknown is the introduction of two more rookie quarterbacks in starting roles and a possible return for a signal caller finished with a three-game suspension.

An argument can be made that Week 4's best game will be its first, as the Minnesota Vikings and Los Angeles Rams clash Thursday night.

While the schedule itself doesn't ooze with intrigue, there's plenty of compelling bets in play to pique your interest during the entire 15-game slate.

NFL Week 4 Odds

Thursday, September 27

Minnesota at Los Angeles Rams (-6.5) (Over/Under: 49)

Sunday, September 30

Buffalo at Green Bay (-10) (O/U: 45)

Cincinnati at Atlanta (-6) (O/U: 51)

Detroit at Dallas (-3) (O/U: 43.5)

Houston at Indianapolis (-1) (O/U: 47)

Miami at New England (-6.5) (O/U: 47.5)

New York Jets at Jacksonville (-7.5) (O/U: 38)

Philadelphia (-3.5) at Tennessee (O/U: 41.5)

Tampa Bay at Chicago

Cleveland at Oakland (-2.5) (O/U: 45)

Seattle (-3) at Arizona (O/U: 38.5)

New Orleans (-3.5) at New York Giants (O/U: 50)

San Francisco at Los Angeles Chargers (-10.5) (O/U: 47.5)

Baltimore at Pittsburgh

Monday, October 1

Kansas City (-4.5) at Denver (O/U: 56)

Prop Bets

Some of the prop bets to watch in Week 4 include the point totals of the Cleveland Browns and Arizona Cardinals, who will start rookie quarterbacks Baker Mayfield and Josh Rosen for the first time.

Speaking of point totals, making a wager on how high Kansas City's score will be Monday night in Denver is another prop bet option.

The highest over on points scored by the Chiefs is currently 37.5, and even that number has low odds, and it wouldn't be surprising to see Patrick Mahomes and Co. put up another astronomical set of stat lines.

If you're in the market for an off-the-field bet, you can wager on Le'Veon Bell's next team, with the San Francisco 49ers currently sitting as the favorite for the Pittsburgh holdout.

Predictions

Bills Don't Cover As Double-Digit Underdogs For 2nd Straight Week

The Buffalo Bills stunned everyone with their 27-6 road triumph over the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3.

What made the victory so surprising is the Bills were 0-2 entering the contest and a 16.5-point underdog, which was the largest spread of the season.

Although they proved the oddsmakers wrong Sunday, the Bills aren't receiving much love as a 10-point road underdog against the Green Bay Packers.

While the Packers might be seen as the overwhelming favorite on paper, they haven't put in a collection of convincing performances to start the season.

After Aaron Rodgers' Week 1 heroics against Chicago, the Packers tied Minnesota and fell on the road to Washington.

While it's worth considering the Packers' struggles when you put money on the game, you have to take into account Rodgers' 60-15-1 record at Lambeau Field as well.

Alex Brandon/Associated Press

The Bills won't have any trouble embracing the underdog mentality behind rookie quarterback Josh Allen like they did in Week 3, but it's going to be hard to replicate the near-perfect showing from a week ago.

Buffalo's already conceded seven passing touchdowns through three games, and with Rodgers and Co. out to shake off a slow start, the Bills will be back where they were Week 1 in Baltimore, as they'll return home after a blowout loss.

Take The Thursday Night Under

Going after the over on any Thursday night is a questionable decision given the lack of quality seen in a majority of the contests.

Even though the Minnesota Vikings and Los Angeles Rams are more competent than most Thursday night participants, they'll still struggle to score at will.

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

Both the Rams and Vikings rank in the top 12 in yards conceded and they both sit in the top 10 in passing defense.

One good sign for the Rams could be Minnesota's 15th position in rushing defense, but if you look deeper, the Vikings have given up 3.6 yards per carry, which is the seventh-best total in the NFL.

With both teams struggling to create offensive momentum in the first half, the over/under line of 49 points will be out of reach.

While a competitive game is still expected at the Los Angeles Coliseum, a low-scoring affair will occur between a pair of teams that are both 1-2 against the over in 2018.

