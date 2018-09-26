Each MLB Team's Worst Player of the 2018 Regular Season

6 of 6

Denis Poroy/Getty Images

Arizona Diamondbacks: INF/OF Chris Owings (-0.8 WAR)

In 20 September at-bats, Chris Owings is hitting .350 with a .900 OPS. In the world of "what have you done for me lately," he's winning.

Overall, however, Owings is slashing .210/.273/.307 for an Arizona Diamondbacks squad that's going to miss the playoffs.

A Triple-A demotion might have gotten Owings' head and bat right. If so, his about-face came too late for the Snakes.

Colorado Rockies: OF/INF Ian Desmond (-0.7 WAR)

The Colorado Rockies are locked in a battle for playoff position in the NL. They're gunning for at least a wild-card slot, although a surprise division title is still mathematically possible as well.

There's credit to spread around. But Ian Desmond deserves none.

The 33-year-old veteran is earning $22 million on a deal that carries him through at least 2021, yet he's slashing a scant .235/.305/.415. Those numbers are especially galling for a man who plays half of his games at mile-high altitude.

Los Angeles Dodgers: RHP Daniel Hudson (-0.1 WAR)

The Los Angeles Dodgers are clawing for the postseason and seeking to bust a 30-year championship drought.

Whether or not they accomplish that feat, few will remember the contributions of 31-year-old right-hander Daniel Hudson, who posted a 4.11 ERA and 4.37 FIP before going on the DL with a forearm injury.

The Dodgers will move on without Hudson. How far? That remains to be seen.

San Diego Padres: INF/OF Jose Pirela (-0.7 WAR)

On a rebuilding San Diego Padres team, Jose Pirela might have found a place after an intriguing 2017 campaign.

Instead, the 28-year-old has posted a .647 OPS and increasingly looks like the odd man out.

The Pads have MLB's No. 1 farm system, according to Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter. With so many impact prospects banging on the door, it's tough to imagine Pirela sticking around.

San Francisco Giants: OF Hunter Pence (-0.8 WAR)

Hunter Pence was a key part of the San Francisco Giants' title runs in 2012 and 2014. He's an eminently likable, quirky personality. And he can deliver one heck of a motivational speech.

This season, he's been a sad reminder that the Giants' even-year dynasty is officially over.

Giants icons such as Madison Bumgarner and Buster Posey have dealt with injuries and inconsistency. But Pence's fall from grace—he has a .224 average and .578 OPS—has been the most emblematic of all.

All statistics accurate through Monday and courtesy of Baseball Reference and FanGraphs.