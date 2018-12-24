EPL 100: Ranking of Premier League's Best Players After Matchday 18

0 of 7

Visionhaus/Getty Images

What a way to start the festive Premier League period.

From Liverpool's stellar performance on Friday, through Manchester City's shock defeat to Crystal Palace and Manchester United's incredible start to the post-Jose Mourinho era on Saturday, up to Tottenham's outright demolition of Everton on Sunday, it was a weekend that will live long in the memory.

Those four results play a clear role in the reordering of our EPL 100.

Only performances in the 2018-19 Premier League season affect this ranking. Reputations, cup performances and European showings matter not.

To be eligible, players need to have started at least 50 per cent of the games—so, in this case, nine (or more) out of 18. That rules the likes of Xherdan Shaqiri, Heung-Min Son, Sead Kolasinac and Fabinho out for the time being.

Players who have appeared in multiple positions (Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Richarlison) are categorized by the spot they've played most. If those values are level, they fall into the category for the role they played most recently.

The idea is for our rankings to give you an idea on a week-to-week basis of who the best in each position has been this season. So, if a Team of the Season was crowned this early, the No. 1s in each category would be our choices.