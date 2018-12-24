EPL 100: Ranking of Premier League's Best Players After Matchday 18

Sam Tighe

    

    What a way to start the festive Premier League period.

    From Liverpool's stellar performance on Friday, through Manchester City's shock defeat to Crystal Palace and Manchester United's incredible start to the post-Jose Mourinho era on Saturday, up to Tottenham's outright demolition of Everton on Sunday, it was a weekend that will live long in the memory.

    Those four results play a clear role in the reordering of our EPL 100. 

    Only performances in the 2018-19 Premier League season affect this ranking. Reputations, cup performances and European showings matter not.

    To be eligible, players need to have started at least 50 per cent of the games—so, in this case, nin(or more) out of 18. That rules the likes of Xherdan Shaqiri, Heung-Min Son, Sead Kolasinac and Fabinho out for the time being.

    Players who have appeared in multiple positions (Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Richarlison) are categorized by the spot they've played most. If those values are level, they fall into the category for the role they played most recently.

    The idea is for our rankings to give you an idea on a week-to-week basis of who the best in each position has been this season. So, if a Team of the Season was crowned this early, the No. 1s in each category would be our choices.

Goalkeepers

    

    The best Premier League goalkeeping performance of the weekend came from Ben Foster. He made seven saves at London Stadium, several of which were excellent, en route to a clean sheet.

    That earns the Watford man a rise of one, tucking him in just behind Alisson Becker, who was very good against Wolves; Lukasz Fabianski, who made two super saves against the Hornets; and Martin Dubravka, who kept a clean sheet against Fulham.

    Entering the top 10 this week is Asmir Begovic, who was second only to Foster this weekend in terms of performance.

    Biggest rise: Asmir Begovic (New!)

    Biggest fall: Joe Hart (-2)

                    

    Top 10 Goalkeepers
    RankPlayerClub
    1Martin Dubravka (Stay)Newcastle
    2Lukasz Fabianski (Stay)West Ham
    3Alisson Becker (Stay)
    		Liverpool
    4Ben Foster (+1)Watford
    5Hugo Lloris (-1)Tottenham
    6Bernd Leno (+2)
    		Arsenal
    7Ederson Moraes (-1)Manchester City
    8Asmir Begovic (New!)Bournemouth
    9Joe Hart (-2)Burnley
    10David De Gea (New!)
    		Manchester United

Right-Backs/Right Wing-Backs

    

    Most right-backs dread facing up one-on-one with Leroy Sane, but if we're not mistaken, Aaron Wan-Bissaka looked like he enjoyed his duel against the Germany international on Saturday.

    An excellent performance from him facilitates a move into second, a rise of five, as his good fortune corresponded with bad showings from Kyle Walker and Cesar Azpilicueta.

    Ricardo Pereira's similarly monstrous showing against Chelsea is rewarded with a move into the top five. He was defensively superb and contributed to the move that culminated in the winning goal.

    Biggest rise: Aaron Wan-Bissaka (+5)

    Biggest fall: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Cesar Azpilicueta (-2)

           

    Top 10 RBs/RWBs
    RankPlayerClub
    1Matt Doherty (Stay)Wolves
    2Aaron Wan-Bissaka (+5)Crystal Palace
    3Kyle Walker (-1)Manchester City
    4Pablo Zabaleta (-1)
    		West Ham
    5Ricardo Pereira (+2)Leicester City
    6Cesar Azpilicueta (-2)Chelsea
    7Trent Alexander-Arnold (-2)Liverpool
    8Hector Bellerin (Stay)Arsenal
    9Kiko Femenia (+1)Watford
    10Kieran Trippier (-1)Tottenham

Left-Backs/Left Wing-Backs

    

    The contrast between Ben Chilwell and Marcos Alonso's performances at Stamford Bridge on Saturday was stark. The former's was good enough to see him displace the latter at No. 2 in our left-back rankings.

    Jose Holebas' part in a gritty clean sheet earned against West Ham is recognised with a bump of two. Going the other way is Lucas Digne, whose Everton defence conceded a whopping six goals to Tottenham.

    Luke Shaw's slide halts after returning and playing well against Cardiff City.

    Biggest rise: Jose Holebas (+2)

    Biggest fall: Lucas Digne (-2)

                 

    Top 10 LBs/LWBs
    RankPlayerClub
    1Andy Robertson (Stay)Liverpool
    2Ben Chilwell (+1)Leicester City
    3Marcos Alonso (-1)
    		Chelsea
    4Jonny (Stay)
    		Wolves
    5Jose Holebas (+2)Watford
    6Ben Davies (Stay)Tottenham
    7Lucas Digne (-2)Everton
    8Luke Shaw (Stay)Manchester United
    9Paul Dummett (New!)Newcastle
    10Benjamin Mendy (-1)
    		Manchester City

Centre-Backs

    

    Sometimes certain sections can be hard to compile at times, either because almost everyone played brilliantly or almost everyone was awful. In this case, we're looking at the latter.

    Aymeric Laporte, John Stones, Antonio Rudiger, Michael Keane, Issa Diop, David Luiz and the Wolves trio all disappointed to varying degrees. That they all dropped the ball on the same week means the large majority of them stay put, though. Good timing, guys.

    In more positive news, we have a couple of new entries at the bottom: Victor Lindelof was great against Cardiff City, and Harry Maguire was even better against Chelsea.

    Biggest rise: Nathan Ake (+3)

    Biggest fall: Lewis Dunk, Conor Coady, Fabian Balbuena (-2)

            

    Top 20 CBs
    RankPlayerClub
    1Virgil van Dijk (Stay)
    		Liverpool
    2Aymeric Laporte (Stay)Manchester City
    3John Stones (Stay)Manchester City
    4Joe Gomez (Stay)Liverpool
    5Toby Alderweireld (+1)Tottenham
    6Antonio Rudiger (-1)Chelsea
    7Federico Fernandez (Stay)Newcastle
    8Michael Keane (Stay)Everton
    9Issa Diop (Stay)West Ham
    10David Luiz (Stay)Chelsea
    11Ryan Bennett (+1)Wolves
    12Willy Boly (-1)Wolves
    13Nathan Ake (+3)Bournemouth
    14Jan Vertonghen (Stay)Tottenham
    15Lewis Dunk (-2)Brighton
    16Craig Cathcart (+2)Watford
    17Conor Coady (-2)Wolves
    18Harry Maguire (New!)Leicester City
    19Fabian Balbuena (-2)
    		West Ham
    20Victor Lindelof (New!)Brighton

Defensive Midfielders/Central Midfielders

    

    Manchester City's struggles against Crystal Palace came in part because Fernandinho was absent. He missed his first Premier League game of the season, andnot by coincidencethey lost it after struggling in midfield.

    That only strengthens his position as our No. 1.

    Moussa Sissoko is our biggest riser, moving into the top 10 after another non-stop performance against Everton. His redemption story has been a real heartwarmer.

    Etienne Capoue returned from suspension and immediately became Watford's key man, breaking up play against West Ham expertly and earning a top-five spot once again.

    Biggest rise: Moussa Sissoko (+4)

    Biggest fall: N'Golo Kante (-5)

              

    Top 20 DMs/CMs
    RankPlayerClub
    1Fernandinho (Stay)Manchester City
    2David Silva (Stay)Manchester City
    3Lucas Torreira (Stay)Arsenal
    4Bernardo Silva (Stay)Manchester City
    5Etienne Capoue (+1)
    		Watford
    6Jorginho (-1)
    		Chelsea
    7Moussa Sissoko (+4)Tottenham
    8Georginio Wijnaldum (+1)
    		Liverpool 
    9Abdoulaye Doucoure (+1)Watford
    10Declan Rice (-3)West Ham
    11James Milner (+2)Liverpool
    12Idrissa Gueye (Stay)Everton
    13N'Golo Kante (-5)Chelsea
    14Philip Billing (+1)Huddersfield Town
    15Ruben Neves (-1)Wolves
    16Joao Moutinho (Stay)Wolves
    17Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (+3)Southampton
    18Aaron Mooy (Stay)Huddersfield Town
    19Andre Gomes (-2)Everton
    20Mateo Kovacic (-1)Chelsea

Attacking Midfielders/Wingers

    

    The Premier League delivered so many quality performances from attacking midfield this weekend that we have no choice but to address them in bullet-point format:

    • Mohamed Salah takes third off Leroy Sane after another mesmeric showing (albeit from up front).
    • Roberto Pereyra was very influential in Watford's win over West Ham.
    • Christian Eriksen scored a super goal and helped Spurs dominate Everton.
    • James Maddison slid Jamie Vardy in for the winner at Chelsea and worked hard to help his defence.
    • David Brooks re-entered Bournemouth's starting XI and repaid the move with two goals.
    • Nathan Redmond was incredible against Huddersfield Town, netting one and assisting another.
    • Anthony Martial is back in the top 10 (and Jesse Lingard enters the top 20) after that performance against Cardiff City.

    Biggest rise: David Brooks (New!)

    Biggest fall: Pedro (-5)

              

    Top 20 AMs/Wingers
    RankPlayerClub
    1Raheem Sterling (Stay)Manchester City
    2Eden Hazard (Stay)Chelsea
    3Mohamed Salah (+1)Liverpool
    4Leroy Sane (-1)Manchester City
    5Ryan Fraser (+1)Bournemouth
    6Felipe Anderson (-1)West Ham
    7Roberto Pereyra (+2)Watford
    8Anthony Martial (+3)Manchester United
    9Sadio Mane (-2)Liverpool 
    10Christian Eriksen (+2)
    		Tottenham
    11Gylfi Sigurdsson (-1)Everton
    12James Maddison (+3)Leicester City
    13Pedro (-5)Chelsea
    14Dele Alli (+1)Tottenham
    15David Brooks (New!)Bournemouth
    16Willian (-3)Chelsea
    17Nathan Redmond (New!)Southampton
    18Robert Snodgrass (-2)West Ham
    19Riyad Mahrez (-2)
    		Manchester City
    20Jesse Lingard (New!)Manchester United

Strikers

    

    In the space of a month, Harry Kane has crept from outside the top 10 to second place in the strikers' rankings. That's indicative of his markedly improving form of late, suddenly vaulting himself into top-scorer contention.

    Roberto Firmino looked sharp and decisive against Wolves, another step on the road back to form for him, and Danny Ings followed up his two-goal haul against Arsenal with a strike from the spot against Huddersfield Town. He's enjoying life under new boss Ralph Hasenhuttl.

    Sergio Aguero returned to action against Crystal Palace from the bench but couldn't find his usual rhythm, resulting in a drop of two.

    Biggest rise: Roberto Firmino (+2)

    Biggest fall: Sergio Aguero, Salomon Rondon (-2)

                     

    Top 10 Strikers
    RankPlayerClub
    1Callum Wilson (Stay)Bournemouth
    2Harry Kane (+1)
    		Tottenham
    3Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (+1)Arsenal
    4Sergio Aguero (-2)Manchester City
    5Roberto Firmino (+2)
    		Liverpool
    6Richarlison (-1)
    		Everton
    7Danny Ings (+1)Southampton
    8Salomon Rondon (-2)Newcastle
    9Alexandre Lacazette (+1)Arsenal
    10Raul Jimenez (-1)Wolves

                                

    All statistics via WhoScored.com.