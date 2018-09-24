FIFA Best Women's Player 2018: Voting Results, Reaction for Marta's Win

Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Orlando Pride and Brazil striker Marta has been named FIFA's Best Women's Player for 2018, her sixth time being crowned best women's player and her first time claiming the accolade since 2010.

FIFA confirmed it's newest women's champion on Monday evening at the Royal Festival Hall on London's Southbank, with Marta beating fellow shortlist nominees, Lyon duo Ada Hegerberg and Dzsenifer Marozsan:



Marta, 32, was a crucial figure in guiding Brazil to the 2018 Sudamericano Femenino, 15 years after she won the tournament for the first time as a 17-year-old.

The veteran was named the Women's Football of the Year five times in succession between 2006 and 2010.

Marta's National Women's Soccer League employers were quick to congratulate their star after she extended her reach as the all-time record-holder for Women's Player of the Year gongs:

FIFA introduced The Best Women's Player in place of its predecessor, Women's World Player of the Year, in 2016. It was that year the South American stalwart was named runner-up for the fifth time in six years, having previously run rampant for five years running.

Marta moved to Orlando Pride in 2017 and helped the club reach the NWSL play-offs for the first time in their history, though they eventually bowed out to eventual champions the Portland Thorns at the semi-final stage.

Hegerberg and her Lyon captain, Maroszan, were both highly tipped to win this year's award after Lyon completed a European and domestic double under manager Reynald Pedros, who was named FIFA's Women's Coach of the Year.

Maroszan recently praised Marta's contribution to football and trail she helped blaze for young female footballers coming through today:

Nevertheless, some may question whether the Brazilian was the right choice for the award given she scored only one goal for Brazil en route to their triumph at the Copa American Femenina. Six of her Brazil team-mates scored more goals than her solitary strike in the tournament.

Marta's 2017 campaign was sufficient enough to impress voters and earn a throwback victory for an icon of the sport.