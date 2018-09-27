The Most Bizarre Stories and Moments of the 2018 MLB Season

10 of 10

To anyone familiar with the minutiae of MLB service time rules, it was no surprise to see Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Eloy Jimenez held back this September.

What moves this storyline into bizarre territory was the feeble attempts by their respective front offices to convince the media they were being held back for any non-financial reason.

"We feel like there is a good opportunity in the minor leagues for [Guerrero] to become a better more well-rounded player than in the major leagues," Blue Jays GM Ross Atkins told reporters in May. He added: "What I can tell you is service time is not going to be the issue. That is not what this market deserves. It is not how anyone in this organization is wired."

Come on now, Ross.

Guerrero wrapped up the season with an eye-popping .381/.437/.636 line that included 20 home runs and 78 RBI in 408 plate appearances across four minor league levels. But even with a glaring hole at third base with Josh Donaldson injured and eventually traded, he never got the call.

As far as Jimenez, White Sox GM Rick Hahn said the following to reporters in September in defense of not calling him up:

"I do think, with regards to service time, we have a really strong track record here that speaks for itself of we will promote potential impact prospects when we feel they are ready to make that next step, or are ready for that next level. ... Our track record's pretty clear on this. When we feel a player is developmentally ready to fulfill, or put in the best position to fulfill and meet their ceiling, we will advance them to the next level."

Again, seriously?

Jimenez hit .337/.384/.577 with 28 doubles, 22 home runs and 75 RBI in 456 plate appearances between Double-A and Triple-A. That included a .488/.512/.683 line over his final 10 games in August, which would have led perfectly into a September promotion.

Clearly, this is a broken system that needs fixing.

Until it is, we've entered a bizarro world where front offices try to downplay the abilities of players they simultaneously hope will become franchise cornerstones.

