Chiefs' Justin Houston on Jimmy Garoppolo's Knee Injury: 'That Was His Fault'

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistSeptember 24, 2018

KANSAS CITY, MO - SEPTEMBER 23: Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the San Francisco 49ers is carted off the field after an injury during the fourth quarter of the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on September 23rd, 2018 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)
David Eulitt/Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Justin Houston says Jimmy Garoppolo has no one to blame but himself if he suffered a season-ending knee injury as feared. 

"That was his fault," Houston told reporters. "I pray he's not hurt, nothing serious, but as a quarterback you should step out of bounds. It was only an inch. That inch wouldn't have made a difference. You got the yardage you need, you step out of bounds. You got to be smart."

Garoppolo went down in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 38-27 loss to Kansas City when he attempted to cut back inside on a scramble to avoid Chiefs defenders. The San Francisco 49ers quarterback was carted off the field, and coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed the team fears he has a torn ACL.

"All indications are that it's torn," 49ers general manager John Lynch told NBC Sports' Peter King. "Our [medical] guys say they've been wrong before and so they need to do the MRI, obviously."

              

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

