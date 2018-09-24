Chiefs' Justin Houston on Jimmy Garoppolo's Knee Injury: 'That Was His Fault'

David Eulitt/Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Justin Houston says Jimmy Garoppolo has no one to blame but himself if he suffered a season-ending knee injury as feared.

"That was his fault," Houston told reporters. "I pray he's not hurt, nothing serious, but as a quarterback you should step out of bounds. It was only an inch. That inch wouldn't have made a difference. You got the yardage you need, you step out of bounds. You got to be smart."

Garoppolo went down in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 38-27 loss to Kansas City when he attempted to cut back inside on a scramble to avoid Chiefs defenders. The San Francisco 49ers quarterback was carted off the field, and coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed the team fears he has a torn ACL.

"All indications are that it's torn," 49ers general manager John Lynch told NBC Sports' Peter King. "Our [medical] guys say they've been wrong before and so they need to do the MRI, obviously."

