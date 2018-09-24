FIFA's the Best Awards 2018: Start Time, Live Stream Schedule and Nominees

Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

The finest footballers in the world will be recognised on Monday, as FIFA will host their Best Football Awards in London.

In the men's category, Real Madrid's Luka Modric, Juventus striker Cristiano Ronaldo and Liverpool's Mohamed Salah are in the running. Lyon duo Ada Hegerberg and Dzsenifer Marozsan are in the hunt for the women's prize, as is Orlando Pride star Marta.

Aside from those two showpiece titles, the FIFA Puskas Goal of the Year will be decided, alongside a number of other prizes.

Here are the key details for the event at the Royal Festival Hall on London's Southbank, including all the broadcast information and a focus on the players up for the main individual accolades.

FIFA's the Best Awards Details

Date: Monday, Sept. 24

Time: 6:30 p.m. (BST), 1:30 p.m. (ET)

Live Stream: FIFA's YouTube channel, Facebook and Twitter accounts will stream the ceremony.

Ronaldo Looking to Add to Trophy Haul

With Barcelona's Lionel Messi not shortlisted for the first time since 2006 for FIFA's individual award, the chances of the duopoly he and Ronaldo have shared on the gong since 2008 being broken have increased.

However, the year Ronaldo—a five-time Ballon d'Or winner—has enjoyed makes him a strong candidate. He helped Real Madrid win their third UEFA Champions League in a row by scoring 15 goals in the tournament. He was also on the scoresheet four times at the FIFA World Cup for Portugal.

The European Cup success was a fitting way for Ronaldo to finish his career with Madrid, as he joined Juventus in the summer. According to Jose Felix Diaz of Marca, he won't be at the gala due to a midweek fixture for the Italian champions.

Ronaldo's former team-mate Modric is the pick for many to win the prize. Per Real Madrid Info, Marca think he is the favourite:

In addition to the success with Madrid—Modric was exceptional in the 3-1 final win over Liverpool—he was inspirational as Croatia made it to the final of the World Cup. Despite losing 4-2 to France in the final, the 33-year-old was named as the competition's best player.

Salah appears to be an outsider at this juncture, as his Liverpool side came up just short in pursuit of silverware. Even so, the Egyptian's debut season at Anfield was incredible.

Squawka Football summed up the 26-year-old's accomplishments in 2017-18:

In the race for the women's prize, Hegerberg's and Marozsan's displays for an all-conquering Lyon team have been noted with their respective nominations; the French side won the Division 1 Feminine and the UEFA Women's Champions League.

Hegerberg, a Norwegian international, was potent in front of goal last term, scoring 30 times in 20 matches in the league and a record 15 goals in eight matches in the Champions League.

Her team-mate Marozsan was often crucial in the buildup to a lot of those goals, as the midfielder is the creative fulcrum of this Lyon team. The German's technical ability, vision and penchant for ghosting past opponents makes her one of the most enjoyable footballers in the game to watch.

Marta, meanwhile, is used to being recognised for her talent, having previously been crowned as FIFA's World Player of the Year on five occasions.