Spanish Footballers' Association Rejects La Liga's Proposal to Play Games in USA

The Spanish Footballers' Association (AFE) has said it will resist any efforts made by La Liga to play games in the United States.

It was confirmed in August that a deal had been reached to take Spanish top-flight matches to the States over the next 15 years in a controversial move. It has also been reported that Barcelona and Girona were pencilled in to meet in the first overseas game at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium on January 27 2019.

But speaking about the prospect of these games being played in the United States, the AFE said in a statement that a document from the league outlining plans to the players' union was not fit for purpose, per Football Espana:

"The document does not specify the coherent and necessary elements to be able to determine that the provisions of Articles 8, 9 and 37 of the Collective Agreement will not be violated. In addition, the AFE remembers that at this point in time there are no rules which allow the playing of this meeting in the United States.

"There is an absence of the specific information for these game(s) to go ahead so we can not add our conformity to the plans. The AFE reminds La Liga that to start such negotiations (of a match), there must be agreement by all those involved entitled to do so."

Per The Spanish Football Podcast, the proposal put forward by La Liga has also been criticised by Luis Rubiales, the President of the Royal Spanish Football Federation:



Spanish football journalist Richard Martin said the Federation has already contacted the two Catalan clubs and La Liga saying it is not ready to authorise the game being played yet:

As Football Espana noted, the AFE president David Aganzo and a number of captains of La Liga sides are against the plans to take matches abroad.

La Liga reporter Andrew Gaffney said he was sceptical about the opposition, though:

When asked about the proposals recently, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez said the club would "categorically refuse" to be involved, per Carlos Forjanes and Manu de Juan of AS.

In response, La Liga President Javier Tebas said taking part in a game outside of Spain would be "voluntary and no club is obliged to do so," per Joaquin Maroto of AS. Tebas added that the company used to organise Los Blancos' previous pre-season tours to the United States is brokering the initiative.

With some organisations, clubs and players clearly sceptical over the plans to take La Liga to the United States, the chances of Barcelona meeting Girona in Miami in January do appear doubtful at this moment in time.

The two sides met at the Camp Nou on Sunday in an absorbing 2-2 draw, with Lionel Messi and Gerard Pique on the scoresheet for the Blaugrana; a Cristhian Stuani brace earned the visitors a creditable point.