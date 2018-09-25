EPL100: Ranking of Premier League's Best Players After Matchday 6

0 of 7

Sam Bagnall - AMA/Getty Images

Just one perfect team remains in the Premier League: Liverpool. Their 3-0 win over Southampton made it six wins from six, and then the following day Chelsea drew a blank against West Ham.

That Saturday saw an incredible number of goals fly in, as four teams hit three or more and Manchester City managing a whopping five, while Sunday was more anaemic—just two were scored across 180 minutes.

To help you chew over all the action and assess how every team and player got on, B/R returns with another season of the EPL100, ranking the best players in the Premier League by position.

Only performances in the 2018-19 Premier League season affect this ranking; reputations, cup performances and European showings matter not.

To be eligible, players need to have started at least 50 percent of the games—so, in this case, three out of six (or more).

In a situation where a player has played in multiple positions (example: Bernardo Silva), they will fall into the category they've played the most minutes in. If those values are level, they will fall into the category they most recently played in.