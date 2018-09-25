EPL100: Ranking of Premier League's Best Players After Matchday 6

Sam Tighe
September 25, 2018

EPL100: Ranking of Premier League's Best Players After Matchday 6

    

    Just one perfect team remains in the Premier League: Liverpool. Their 3-0 win over Southampton made it six wins from six, and then the following day Chelsea drew a blank against West Ham.

    That Saturday saw an incredible number of goals fly in, as four teams hit three or more and Manchester City managing a whopping five, while Sunday was more anaemic—just two were scored across 180 minutes.

    To help you chew over all the action and assess how every team and player got on, B/R returns with another season of the EPL100, ranking the best players in the Premier League by position.

    Only performances in the 2018-19 Premier League season affect this ranking; reputations, cup performances and European showings matter not.

    To be eligible, players need to have started at least 50 percent of the games—so, in this case, three out of six (or more).

    In a situation where a player has played in multiple positions (example: Bernardo Silva), they will fall into the category they've played the most minutes in. If those values are level, they will fall into the category they most recently played in.

Goalkeepers

    

    Just as we all suspected, the best goalkeeper through six weeks of the 2018-19 Premier League season is...Joe Hart?

    He's been incredibly busy, as that Burnley defence subjects him to plenty of shots and lots of work, and he's responded with some very good performances. Excellent against Southampton, Manchester United, Wolves and Bournemouth this weekend, he deserves top billing.

    Below him is a clutch of excellent performers in an incredibly strong section. When Petr Cech is only 10th following that display against Everton, you know the goalkeepers are on song.

    Biggest rise: Martin Dubravka (New!)

    Biggest fall: Multiple (-3)

           

    Top 10 Goalkeepers
    RankPlayerClub
    1Joe Hart (+1)Burnley
    2Rui Patricio (+2)Wolves
    3Lukasz Fabianski (+2)West Ham
    4Neil Etheridge (-3)Cardiff City
    5Martin Dubravka (New!)Newcastle
    6Alex McCarthy (-3)Southampton
    7Ben Foster (-1)Watford
    8David De Gea (New!)Manchester United
    9Ederson Moraes (-2)
    		Manchester City
    10Petr Cech (New!)Arsenal

Right-Backs/Right Wing-Backs

    

    It's been tight in the top five for weeks, so while Daryl Janmaat's drop of five seems seismic, there's been little to split the players, and this sort of move has been coming. All it was going to take was one rough showing.

    Janmaat provided that against Fulham, where he lost his individual battle with Luciano Vietto and ended up costing his side. But for Ben Foster's one-on-one prowess, the damage could have been even greater.

    Into his place jumps the reliable Kyle Walker, with Trent Alexander-Arnold hot on his tails. On a weekend where Cesar Azpilicueta could have taken top spot himself, he disappointed somewhat, struggling with Felipe Anderson a little and almost refusing to attack while Chelsea were on the ball.

    Biggest rise: Timothy Fosu-Mensah (New!)

    Biggest fall: Daryl Janmaat (-5)

            

    Top 10 RBs/RWBs
    RankPlayerClub
    1Kyle Walker (+2)Manchester City
    2Trent Alexander-Arnold (+2)Liverpool
    3Cesar Azpilicueta (-1)Chelsea
    4Matt Doherty (+1)
    		Wolves
    5Aaron Wan-Bissaka (+1)Crystal Palace
    6Daryl Janmaat (-5)Watford
    7DeAndre Yedlin (Stay)Newcastle United
    8Timothy Fosu-Mensah (New!)Fulham
    9Pablo Zabaleta (New!)West Ham
    10Adam Smith (-2)Bournemouth

Left-Backs/Left Wing-Backs

    

    Like Cesar Azpilicueta, Marcos Alonso was a little disappointing in attack on Sunday, but his clean sheet in conjunction with Jose Holebas' off day against Fulham is enough to create a switch at the summit.

    Jonny's pestering performance at Old Trafford sees him swap spots with opponent-on-the-day Luke Shaw, while Andrew Robertson's typically steady showing against Southampton sees him close the gap to the top two.

    Biggest rise: Jonny (+2)

    Biggest fall: Multiple (-2)

           

    Top 10 LBs/LWBs
    RankPlayerClub
    1Marcos Alonso (+1)Chelsea
    2Jose Holebas (-1)Watford
    3Andrew Robertson (Stay)
    		Liverpool
    4Jonny (+2)
    		Wolves
    5Benjamin Mendy (Stay)Manchester City
    6Luke Shaw (-2)Manchester United
    7Ben Chilwell (Stay)Leicester City
    8Patrick van Aanholt (Stay)Crystal Palace
    9Nacho Monreal (-2)Arsenal
    10Ryan Bertrand (-1)Southampton

Centre-Backs

    

    All three of Wolves' centre-backs place inside our top 10, as Ryan Bennett moves into second, Conor Coady into eighth and Willy Boly into 10th. It's hardly the scenario we envisaged at this point, but it is indicative of the promoted club's excellent defending.

    Michael Keane returned from a hairline fracture in his skull to impress against Arsenal, hardly skipping a beat despite spending a month out, and Federico Fernandez is continuing to shine with new club Newcastle United.

    Tottenham's Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld were quite good against Brighton and can feel aggrieved to have moved down; sometimes, though, even if you're good, those competing with you are better.

    Biggest rise: Federico Fernandez (+7)

    Biggest fall: Multiple (-4)

            

    Top 20 CBs
    RankPlayerClub
    1Virgil van Dijk (Stay)
    		Liverpool
    2Ryan Bennett (+3)Wolves
    3Aymeric Laporte (-1)Manchester City
    4Joe Gomez (Stay)Liverpool
    5Craig Cathcart (-2)Watford
    6Antonio Rudiger (Stay)Chelsea
    7Michael Keane (+1)Everton
    8Conor Coady (+6)Wolves
    9Federico Fernandez (+7)Newcastle United
    10Willy Boly (+3)Wolves
    11Jan Vertonghen (-4)
    		Tottenham
    12Toby Alderweireld (-3)Tottenham
    13John Stones (-2)Manchester City
    14Chris Smalling (-4)Manchester United
    15Christian Kabasele (-3)
    		Watford
    16Jamaal Lascelles (+3)Newcastle United
    17Issa Diop (+3)
    		West Ham
    18Jannik Vestergaard (-3)
    		Southampton
    19Shane Duffy (-1)Brighton
    20James Tarkowski (New!)Burnley

Defensive Midfielders/Central Midfielders

    

    James Milner's solid, mediating 45 minutes off the bench against Southampton is enough to nail down top spot for him here, but beware the approaching pack: Portuguese trio Joao Moutinho, Ruben Neves and Bernardo Silva are closing that gap fast.

    Chelsea's Jorginho and N'Golo Kante both drop down this week, as against West Ham the former misplaced quite a few passes in the second half while the latter was ineffective throughout.

    Etienne Capoue receives a big boost following his dominant showing at Craven Cottage on Saturday.

    Biggest rise: Etienne Capoue (+7)

    Biggest fall: N'Golo Kante (-4)

           

    Top 20 DMs/CMs
    RankPlayerClub
    1James Milner (Stay)Liverpool
    2Joao Moutinho (+4)Wolves
    3Ruben Neves (-1)
    		Wolves
    4Bernardo Silva (-1)Manchester City
    5David Silva (-1)
    		Manchester City
    6Etienne Capoue (+7)Watford
    7Naby Keita (-1)Liverpool
    8Jorginho (-1)Chelsea
    9Mateo Kovacic (+1)Chelsea
    10Fernandinho (Stay)Manchester City
    11Georginio Wijnaldum (+1)Liverpool
    12Abdoulaye Doucoure (Stay)Watford
    13Ilkay Gundogan (-1)Manchester City
    14Jean Michael Seri (Stay)Fulham
    15N'Golo Kante (-4)Chelsea
    16Philip Billing (-1)Huddersfield Town
    17Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (Stay)Southampton
    18Tom Cairney (Stay)Fulham
    19Mario Lemina (Stay)Southampton
    20Ashley Westwood (New!)Burnley

Attacking Midfielders/Wingers

    

    Eden Hazard looked lively and dangerous at the London Stadium on Sunday, the only mark against his name being that he was too team-oriented and that, on occasion, he wasn't ruthless enough to take a shot on goal himself.

    It's a performance good enough to hold off Raheem Sterling, but only just, as the Manchester City man did a rather decent Hazard impression in Wales, jinking round Cardiff City defenders at will.

    Richarlison's return from suspension was combative and effective, as expected, but even more impressive was James Maddison's creative and set-piece skills on show against Huddersfield Town.

    Biggest rise: James Maddison (+7)

    Biggest fall: Multiple (-6)

            

    Top 20 AMs/Wingers
    RankPlayerClub
    1Eden Hazard (Stay)Chelsea
    2Raheem Sterling (Stay)Manchester City
    3Mohamed Salah (+3)Liverpool
    4Ryan Fraser (-1)Bournemouth
    5Sadio Mane (Stay)Liverpool
    6Richarlison (+1)Everton
    7Roberto Pereyra (-3)Watford
    8James Maddison (+7)Leicester City
    9Pedro (Stay)Chelsea
    10Helder Costa (+2)Wolves
    11Lucas Moura (-6)
    		Tottenham
    12Andre Schurrle (-1)Fulham
    13Felipe Anderson (+4)West Ham
    14Willian (-1)Chelsea
    15Will Hughes (+1)Watford
    16Gylfi Sigurdsson (-6)Everton
    17JB Gudmundsson (New!)Burnley
    18Theo Walcott (-4)Everton
    19Dele Alli (-1) Tottenham
    20David Brooks (New!)Bournemouth

Strikers

    

    Another goal, taking him to four for the season, keeps Sergio Aguero at the top of the strikers section.

    An off day at Burnley sees Callum Wilson drop from second—a position he's held for a month—with Troy Deeney jumping into his spot and colleague Andre Gray following him into third.

    Aleksandar Mitrovic and Raul Jimenez are both playing very important roles for their clubs up top, while Alexandre Lacazette now has enough starts to join the party.

    Biggest rise: Andre Gray (+4)

    Biggest fall: Callum Wilson (-4)

           

    Top 10 Strikers
    RankPlayerClub
    1Sergio Aguero (Stay)Manchester City
    2Troy Deeney (+1)
    		Watford
    3Andre Gray (+4)Watford
    4Roberto Firmino (+2)Liverpool
    5Danny Ings (Stay)Southampton
    6Callum Wilson (-4)Bournemouth
    7Wilfried Zaha (-3)Crystal Palace
    8Aleksandar Mitrovic (+1)Fulham
    9Raul Jimenez (New!)Wolves
    10Alexandre Lacazette (New!)Arsenal

                          

    All statistics via WhoScored.com.