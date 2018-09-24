NFL Power Rankings: Week 4 Standings and Review After Sunday's Games

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

Just when we thought we knew how the 2018 NFL season was going to play out, Week 3 happened.

A wide range of unlikely results headlined by the Buffalo Bills' 27-6 road win over the Minnesota Vikings shook up the national perspective surrounding a few Super Bowl contenders.

In addition to the Bills, the Detroit Lions, Cleveland Browns, Tennessee Titans and New York Giants earned impressive Week 3 victories with questions swirling around their respective franchises.

With one game left to play in Week 3, four teams remain undefeated, with the quartet being an unlikely mixture of Miami, Tampa Bay, Kansas City and the Los Angeles Rams.

NFL Power Rankings

1. Los Angeles Rams

2. Kansas City Chiefs

3. Miami Dolphins

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

5. New Orleans Saints

6. Jacksonville Jaguars

7. Philadelphia Eagles

8. Denver Broncos

9. Carolina Panthers

10. Chicago Bears

11. Cincinnati Bengals

12. Tennessee Titans

13. Washington Redskins

14. Baltimore Ravens

15. Detroit Lions

16. Green Bay Packers

17. Minnesota Vikings

18. Atlanta Falcons

19. Seattle Seahawks

20. New England Patriots

21. Cleveland Browns

22. Indianapolis Colts

23. Los Angeles Chargers

24. San Francisco 49ers

25. Dallas Cowboys

26. Buffalo Bills

27. New York Giants

28. New York Jets

29. Pittsburgh Steelers

30. Oakland Raiders

31. Arizona Cardinals

32. Houston Texans

NFL Standings

AFC East

Miami (3-0)

New England (1-2)

Buffalo (1-2)

New York Jets (1-2)

AFC North

Cincinnati (2-1)

Baltimore (2-1)

Cleveland (1-1-1)

Pittsburgh (1-0-1)

AFC South

Tennessee (2-1)

Jacksonville (2-1)

Indianapolis (1-2)

Houston (0-3)

AFC West

Kansas City (3-0)

Denver (2-1)

Los Angeles Chargers (1-2)

Oakland (0-3)

NFC East

Philadelphia (2-1)

Washington (2-1)

Dallas (1-2)

New York Giants (1-2)

NFC North

Chicago (2-1)

Green Bay (1-1-1)

Minnesota (1-1-1)

Detroit (1-2)

NFC South

Tampa Bay (2-0)

New Orleans (2-1)

Carolina (2-1)

Atlanta (1-2)

NFC West

Los Angeles Rams (3-0)

San Francisco (1-2)

Seattle (1-2)

Arizona (0-3)

Miami In Control Of AFC East

The Miami Dolphins have all the power in the AFC East entering Week 4.

Adam Gase's team quietly moved to 3-0 with a home win over the winless Oakland Raiders Sunday to set up a huge clash with the New England Patriots.

Since the Patriots are 1-2, most of the focus surrounding Sunday's game at Gillette Stadium will center on New England's struggles, and not Miami's unlikely success.

Divisional play hasn't been kind to AFC East teams during the Bill Belichick-Tom Brady era, as the quarterback is 76-20 in his career against divisional foes.

Despite that strong record, Brady has been the least successful against the Dolphins in divisional play, as he's dropped 10 of the 31 games he's played against Miami.

Miami has a chance to turn some heads in Week 4 because of its defense, which has given up 52 points to the Tennessee Titans, New York Jets and Oakland Raiders.

The Dolphins have been stingy in the trenches, as they've allowed 89 rushing yards per game, which is the seventh-best mark in the NFL.

Of course, containing Brady will be much harder than limiting the production of Marcus Mariota, Sam Darnold and Derek Carr.

In order to silence the Patriots' passing game, the Dolphins must focus on tight end Rob Gronkowski, who received double coverage on almost every play from the Detroit Lions in Week 3.

Forcing Brady to beat them with his depleted set of wide receivers would give the Dolphins an advantage, but even if the defense is perfect, quarterback Ryan Tannehill needs to shine.

Tannehill, who has 687 passing yards, spread the ball out to Kenny Stills, Albert Wilson and Jakeem Grant in the first three games, and he'll need to do more of the same in order to keep New England's secondary honest.

Running back Kenyan Drake could be the X-factor for the Dolphins, as he'll be going up against the league's 30th-ranked rushing defense.

Rams In Position To Run Away With NFC West

Declaring a divisional race over before Week 4 isn't usually a smart decision, but an argument can be made that the Los Angeles Rams won't face much of a threat in the NFC West.

Sean McVay's side has cruised through the first three weeks of the 2018 season with victories over the Raiders, Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Chargers.

In addition to their own success, the other three teams in the NFC West haven't proved to be much of a threat, and the San Francisco 49ers will be weakened by quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo's knee injury, which the team believes is serious, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The Rams have an opportunity to extend their two-game lead in the division in the coming weeks, as they visit Seattle in Week 5 and San Francisco in Week 7.

The Rams' success can't be linked to just one player, as they possess a player in the top five of passing yards, rushing yards and receiving yards.

McVay and Co. also rank in the top six in every major offensive team statistic, as they are third in yards per game, fourth in points per game, fourth in passing yards per game and sixth in rushing yards per game.

It's going to be hard to stop the Rams at the rate they're going, and if they get past Minnesota Thursday, they will make a strong claim to be the last undefeated team, as only six of their last 12 games come against teams currently at .500 or above.

