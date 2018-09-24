Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo Will Skip FIFA's the Best Award Gala on Monday

Federico Proietti/Associated Press

Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo has informed FIFA he will not be attending Monday's The Best award gala in London due to the busy Bianconeri playing schedule.

The Italian champions beat Frosinone 2-0 on Sunday night and will be in action again on Wednesday against Bologna before a clash with Napoli at the weekend. Per Marca's Jose Felix Diaz, Ronaldo decided to warn event organisers, something he didn't for UEFA's event earlier this season.

The former Real Madrid man is one of three finalists for the main award, alongside former team-mate Luka Modric and Liverpool's Mohamed Salah.

Per the report, Modric is expected to add FIFA's award to the UEFA Player of the Year award he bagged in August. Ronaldo has won FIFA's gong on both occasions it has been presented, beating Lionel Messi to the top spot twice. The Barcelona man was not among the final three nominees this year.

Juventus have won all five of their Serie A outings so far but have struggled at times. Things were no different on Sunday, as they couldn't break relegation candidates Frosinone's resolve until the final 10 minutes.

It was Ronaldo who found the breakthrough, while Federico Bernardeschi put the final score on the board:

Manager Massimiliano Allegri is still trying to figure out the best way to build his team around the talents of the 33-year-old and has little time to work with. Juventus face two tough challenges in the coming week, against a Bologna side that just beat AS Roma and main title rivals Napoli, who trail the Old Lady by three points.

Early-season standout Douglas Costa is sidelined due to suspension, and Paulo Dybala has started the campaign in dreadful form, adding to the headaches for the Bianconeri. As shared by football writer Adam Digby, Sunday's final scoreline hardly told the story of the contest:

Ronaldo leads Juventus' scoring with three goals in five matches and has already proved his value to the team, so having him around while the side prepare for Bologna is a major bonus. Juventus' other players and Allegri also won't be traveling to London.

Saturday's clash with Napoli is arguably the most important match Juventus will play for some time, and they'll face Young Boys in the UEFA Champions League just three days later.