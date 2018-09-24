2019 NFL Mock Draft: 1st-Round Predictions for Top Prospects After Week 3

Chris Pietsch/Associated Press

Nothing much has changed at the top of the 2019 NFL draft board since the start of football season.

Houston defensive tackle Ed Oliver and Ohio State defensive end Nick Bosa are still the favorites to be selected with the No. 1 overall pick, while a few other players are starting to make names for themselves.

Defensive players are still expected to dominate the first round given the abundance of high-quality talent at the collegiate level, but talk around the eligible quarterbacks is starting to heat up.

The projected draft board will go through plenty of changes between now and April, but for now, Oliver and Bosa are the top NFL prospects in the class of 2019.

2019 1st-Round NFL Mock Draft

1. Houston Texans: Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

2. Arizona Cardinals: Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State

3. Oakland Raiders: Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama

4. Pittsburgh Steelers: Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson

5. New York Giants: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

6. Detroit Lions: Andraez "Greedy" Williams, CB, LSU

7. New York Jets: Rashan Gary, DT, Michigan

8. Dallas Cowboys: Trey Adams, OT, Washington

9. Buffalo Bills: N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State

10. Atlanta Falcons: Greg Little, OT, Ole Miss

11. Seattle Seahawks: A.J. Brown, WR, Ole Miss

12. Indianapolis Colts: Devin White, LB, LSU

13. New England Patriots: Zach Allen, DE, Boston College

14. San Francisco 49ers: David Edwards, OT, Wisconsin

15. Los Angeles Chargers: Drew Lock, QB, Missouri

16. Minnesota Vikings: Raekwon Davis, DT, Alabama

17. Green Bay Packers: Dre'Mont Jones, DT, Ohio State

18. Cleveland Browns: Anthony Johnson, WR, Buffalo

19. Denver Broncos: DeAndre Baker, CB, Georgia

20. Carolina Panthers: Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson

21. New Orleans Saints: Anfernee Jennings, LB, Alabama

22. Jacksonville Jaguars: Dalton Risner, OT, Kansas State

23. Baltimore Ravens: Deebo Samuel, WR, South Carolina

24. Washington Redskins: Beau Benzschawel, OG, Wisconsin

25. Philadelphia Eagles: Taylor Rapp, S, Washington

26. Tennessee Titans: Jamal Peters, CB, Mississippi State

27. Cincinnati Bengals: Jeffrey Simmons, DT, Mississippi State

28. Chicago Bears: Josh Allen, LB, Kentucky

29. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Noah Fant, TE, Iowa

30. Kansas City Chiefs: Isaiah Prince, OT, Ohio State

31. Miami Dolphins: Lavert Hill, CB, Michigan

32. Los Angeles Rams: T.J. Edwards, LB, Wisconsin

Draft order based off current NFL records.

Justin Herbert's Stock Starting To Rise

Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert is beginning to establish himself as the top quarterback in the draft class of 2019.

Although defensive players will be taken with the majority of the top 10 picks, a few teams are going to be in need of a young signal caller.

The New York Giants missed out on the 2018 crop of quarterbacks, but they selected a key piece for the future in running back Saquon Barkley.

With no clear successor to Eli Manning on the roster, and a long season ahead of them, the Giants should start to keep track of Herbert's performance at Oregon.

Steve Dykes/Getty Images

Through four games, the junior quarterback has 1,186 passing yards, 13 touchdowns and five interceptions.

On the national stage Saturday against Stanford, Herbert completed 26 of his 33 passes for 346 yards and one touchdown.

Even before Saturday's overtime loss to Stanford, Herbert was gaining momentum in draft circles, and ESPN's Desmond Howard went as far to say he could be the first pick in the draft, per College GameDay's official Twitter account:

At 6'6", Herbert has the size NFL teams love at the position, but he might have to wait a few picks in April for his name to be called if the franchises at the bottom of the standings remain there.

Start Keeping Track Of Buffalo's Anthony Johnson

One of the top wide receiver prospects isn't front and center on your television every week, but he deserves more attention than he's currently getting.

Buffalo's Anthony Johnson could be the first wide receiver taken in April, but until the evaluation process heats up, he won't be talked about as much as others at his position.

Getting acquainted with Johnson's skill set now is a good idea, especially given Buffalo's rare September success.

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The Bulls scored at least 35 points in each of their four victories, including a 42-13 road win against Rutgers Saturday.

Johnson, who caught 76 passes for 1,356 yards a year ago, has 18 receptions for 308 yards and three touchdowns in 2018.

Johnson's speed and ability to catch deep passes will draw NFL scouts to him, and if he puts up another 1,000-yard season, he'll receive plenty of attention leading up to bowl season and beyond.

Right now, Johnson is in competition with Arizona State's N'Keal Harry and Ole Miss' A.J. Brown for the status of top receiver in the draft class, and he'll have an opportunity to prove himself on a larger stage once the collegiate season reaches its conclusion.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90

Statistics obtained from ESPN.com

