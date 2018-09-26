Early NFL Season Breakout Stars We Didn't See Coming

0 of 8

The NFL's most notable early-season breakout star no one saw coming was quarterback Kurt Warner, who went undrafted out of Northern Iowa in 1994.

After bouncing around the NFL, Arena Football League and NFL Europe for five years, Warner landed as the Rams' backup quarterback in 1999. However, he was thrust into the spotlight after No. 1 signal-caller Trent Green suffered a preseason knee injury that ended his campaign before it began.

Warner responded by leading the Greatest Show on Turf to a 13-3 record and a Super Bowl title. The 28-year-old won the regular-season MVP (and Super Bowl MVP), leading the NFL in completion percentage, touchdowns, touchdown rate, yards per attempt and quarterback rating.

We haven't seen any player come out of nowhere and immediately dominate at the level Warner did in 1999, and this year is no exception.

However, some unheralded players have broken out. Some were undrafted. Others received few on-field opportunities before this year. A couple were backups leading into the season. All have impressed so far.

Before we review eight players who fit that bill, a note that the following list analyzes those who came into 2018 under the radar. In other words, the focus is more on a player's precipitous and unexpected rise from the lower depths of a roster.

For example, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (13 touchdowns through three games) isn't here because he was a highly touted first-round pick in 2017 with plenty of hype (this throw alone had NFL fans talking for weeks) entering this year.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick has started his season with three straight 400-yard passing games, which no one could have imagined, but he's been an NFL starter for the better part of the last 10 years and didn't appear out of thin air.

Here's a look at that aforementioned list, starting with a linebacker who arguably posted Week 3's best individual defensive performance.