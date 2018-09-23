Kanye West, Son Saint Throw out 1st Pitch Before Cubs vs. White Sox

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistSeptember 23, 2018

Kanye West, left, throws out a ceremonial first pitch as his son Saint watches before a baseball game between the Chicago Cubs and the Chicago White Sox, Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

Yandhi is home again.

Kanye West, who announced his move back to Chicago last week, and his son, Saint, fired off the first pitch for Sunday's game between the Chicago Cubs and Chicago White Sox.

As far as rapper first pitches go, not bad! He didn't quite have the flair of friend Chance the Rapper when he threw out his blooper in 2016, but it also was not a 50 Cent-level debacle.

It is, much like ye, a solid 6/10!

The Louis Vitton Don is in the midst of a promotional tour for a new project Yandhi, which is slated to be released next Saturday. Kanye is also performing on Saturday Night Live over the weekend.

To think, all of this while releasing new shoes, throwing shots at Drake on Instagram and becoming a pseudo self-help guru on Twitter.

Let's all just hope the album gets all the way there in a way his first pitch did not. 

Related

    Yanks Clinch Playoff Berth with Win Over O's

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Yanks Clinch Playoff Berth with Win Over O's

    Alec Nathan
    via Bleacher Report

    NYY Becomes 6th Team in MLB History to Hit 250 HRs

    MLB logo
    MLB

    NYY Becomes 6th Team in MLB History to Hit 250 HRs

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Puig's Home Targeted Again 😮

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Puig's Home Targeted Again 😮

    Alec Nathan
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Showalter Expected to Be Fired by Orioles

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Report: Showalter Expected to Be Fired by Orioles

    Alec Nathan
    via Bleacher Report