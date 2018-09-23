Kanye West, Son Saint Throw out 1st Pitch Before Cubs vs. White Sox

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

Yandhi is home again.

Kanye West, who announced his move back to Chicago last week, and his son, Saint, fired off the first pitch for Sunday's game between the Chicago Cubs and Chicago White Sox.

As far as rapper first pitches go, not bad! He didn't quite have the flair of friend Chance the Rapper when he threw out his blooper in 2016, but it also was not a 50 Cent-level debacle.

It is, much like ye, a solid 6/10!

The Louis Vitton Don is in the midst of a promotional tour for a new project Yandhi, which is slated to be released next Saturday. Kanye is also performing on Saturday Night Live over the weekend.

To think, all of this while releasing new shoes, throwing shots at Drake on Instagram and becoming a pseudo self-help guru on Twitter.

Let's all just hope the album gets all the way there in a way his first pitch did not.