Premier League Table: Results, Updated Standings from Sunday's Week 6 Matches

Premier League Table: Results, Updated Standings from Sunday's Week 6 MatchesSeptember 23, 2018
Arsenal beat Everton 2-0 at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday to leapfrog Manchester United into sixth in the Premier League.
Meanwhile, Chelsea failed to maintain their 100 per cent start to the campaign as they drew 0-0 with West Ham United at the London Stadium.
Here is confirmation of the day's results:
West Ham United 0-0 Chelsea
Arsenal 2-0 Everton
Here's the Premier League table at the conclusion of Week 6:
Premier League Standings (Rank, Team, Played, Goal Difference, Points)
1. Liverpool, 6, 12, 18
2. Manchester City, 6, +16, 16
3. Chelsea, 6, +10, 16
4. Watford, 6, +5, 13
5. Tottenham, 6, +5, 12
6. Arsenal, 6, +3, 12
7. Manchester United, 6, 0, 10
8. Bournemouth, 6, -1, 10
9. Leicester, 6, +1, 9
10. Wolverhampton Wanderers, 6, 0, 9
11. Crystal Palace, 6, -2, 7
12. Everton, 6, -3, 6
13. Brighton, 6, -3, 5
14. Southampton, 6, -3, 5
15. Fulham, 6, -5, 5
16. Burnley, 6, -3, 4
17. West Ham, 6, -6, 4
18. Newcastle United, 6, -4, 2
19. Cardiff, 6, -11, 2
20. Huddersfield, 6, -11, 2
The Gunners had Petr Cech to thank for their first clean sheet of the season on Sunday.
Arsenal's defence looked vulnerable and their midfield struggled to produce any kind of flow, allowing Everton to push forward with intent, and the Toffees had several chances to score in the first half.
Indeed, Richarlison, Theo Walcott and Dominic-Calvert-Lewin all had opportunities to put the visitors ahead, but a resolute performance from the goalkeeper kept them at bay.
The Gunners punished their failure to convert in the second half thanks to quick-fire goals from Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
In the space of three minutes, the former curled in off the upright and the latter finished from close range, albeit from an offside position.
James Benge of the Evening Standard noted the change in Arsenal's attacking performance after the break:
James Benge @jamesbenge
This front four is definitely a work in progress. They arguably only really gelled together for 10 minutes in the second half. But when they did it blew Everton away.
Chelsea could have used such a clinical touch up front in their match.
ESPN FC's Liam Twomey made note of the pattern of play against West Ham:
Liam Twomey @liam_twomey
Chelsea averaging around 70% possession. Camped in West Ham's half #whufc #cfc
Despite controlling the ball for the majority of the contest, clear-cut chances were few and far between for the Blues.
At the other ends, the Irons had the best chance of the game, but failed to take it, per football journalist Dan Levene:
Dan Levene @danlevene
Snodgrass cross finds Yarmolenko unmarked and in a perfect space, far side of goal. But he tamely heads it well wide.
Nevertheless, West Ham will be pleased with the way they stifled Chelsea, particularly Eden Hazard.
They'll need to do the same in their next Premier League outing, which will see them host Man United.
As for Chelsea, they have two clashes with Liverpool coming up on Wednesday and Saturday in the Carabao Cup and Premier League, respectively, and they'll need to be much more creative to come out on top.
