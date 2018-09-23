Premier League Table: Results, Updated Standings from Sunday's Week 6 Matches

Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images

Arsenal beat Everton 2-0 at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday to leapfrog Manchester United into sixth in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, Chelsea failed to maintain their 100 per cent start to the campaign as they drew 0-0 with West Ham United at the London Stadium.

Here is confirmation of the day's results:

West Ham United 0-0 Chelsea

Arsenal 2-0 Everton

Here's the Premier League table at the conclusion of Week 6:

Premier League Standings (Rank, Team, Played, Goal Difference, Points)

1. Liverpool, 6, 12, 18

2. Manchester City, 6, +16, 16

3. Chelsea, 6, +10, 16

4. Watford, 6, +5, 13

5. Tottenham, 6, +5, 12

6. Arsenal, 6, +3, 12

7. Manchester United, 6, 0, 10

8. Bournemouth, 6, -1, 10

9. Leicester, 6, +1, 9

10. Wolverhampton Wanderers, 6, 0, 9

11. Crystal Palace, 6, -2, 7

12. Everton, 6, -3, 6

13. Brighton, 6, -3, 5

14. Southampton, 6, -3, 5

15. Fulham, 6, -5, 5

16. Burnley, 6, -3, 4

17. West Ham, 6, -6, 4

18. Newcastle United, 6, -4, 2

19. Cardiff, 6, -11, 2

20. Huddersfield, 6, -11, 2

The Gunners had Petr Cech to thank for their first clean sheet of the season on Sunday.

James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Arsenal's defence looked vulnerable and their midfield struggled to produce any kind of flow, allowing Everton to push forward with intent, and the Toffees had several chances to score in the first half.

Indeed, Richarlison, Theo Walcott and Dominic-Calvert-Lewin all had opportunities to put the visitors ahead, but a resolute performance from the goalkeeper kept them at bay.

The Gunners punished their failure to convert in the second half thanks to quick-fire goals from Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

In the space of three minutes, the former curled in off the upright and the latter finished from close range, albeit from an offside position.

James Benge of the Evening Standard noted the change in Arsenal's attacking performance after the break:

Chelsea could have used such a clinical touch up front in their match.

ESPN FC's Liam Twomey made note of the pattern of play against West Ham:

Despite controlling the ball for the majority of the contest, clear-cut chances were few and far between for the Blues.

At the other ends, the Irons had the best chance of the game, but failed to take it, per football journalist Dan Levene:

Nevertheless, West Ham will be pleased with the way they stifled Chelsea, particularly Eden Hazard.

They'll need to do the same in their next Premier League outing, which will see them host Man United.

As for Chelsea, they have two clashes with Liverpool coming up on Wednesday and Saturday in the Carabao Cup and Premier League, respectively, and they'll need to be much more creative to come out on top.