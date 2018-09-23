Report: Joe Mixon 'a Possibility' to Play vs. Falcons in Week 4 After Surgery

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon could possibly play against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 4 after undergoing minor knee surgery Sept. 15.

According to Jason La Canfora of CBSSports.com, Mixon pushed for the Bengals to let him play Sunday against the Carolina Panthers, but Giovani Bernard will start in his place.

It was initially reported by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport that the arthroscopic knee surgery would keep Mixon out between two and four weeks (h/t NFL Media's Austin Knoblauch), but La Canfora noted that the timetable is fluid since the surgery was conducted earlier in the week than usual.

