Neymar Helps Fuel PSG's Comeback Win vs. Rennes to Stay Perfect

Paris Saint-Germain came from a goal down to beat Rennes 3-1 on Sunday and maintain their pace at the top of Ligue 1. Neymar was far from his best on the day but, in typical fashion, had game-changing input when it mattered.

After disappointing in the 3-2 UEFA Champions League loss at Liverpool on Tuesday, the Brazil international showed improvement in the away trip and supplied the assist for Thomas Meunier to put PSG ahead for the first time and secure the win.

An Adrien Rabiot own-goal initially complicated matters, but after Angel Di Maria got an equaliser on the board, Neymar fed Meunier to help settle the nerves and PSG looked more like their usual selves. Neymar also had a hand in Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting's strike as he came off the bench to settle affairs.

Neymar now holds a record of five goals in five league games, identical to his first five games in France after joining last summer, although he had two more assists than his current two at the same stage a year ago.

The first half was an unremarkable one for almost all in the PSG lineup save for Di Maria, whose 45th-minute equaliser salvaged some pride for the visiting team after Rabiot's early own goal.

Di Maria started in the same midfield role he struggled in against Liverpool and saw a lot more of the ball than Neymar further upfield, who was one of the least-involved players on the pitch in the first 45 minutes.

The levelling effort seemed to have a boosting effect on the guests, and it was on the hour mark that Neymar's searching ball went low to Meunier on the right, and the Belgian dispatched his effort inside the far post, via beIN Sports (U.S. only):

It seemed like a routine enough finish from Meunier, but the right-back's chance was made to look all the simpler by the quality of the pass through from Neymar:

That passage in a way summarised the hot-and-cold nature of Neymar, who can spend an entire half frustrating and just being off his best, only to help turn the match on its head with a stroke of his foot.

Still, it's difficult to get past the parts of his performance that weren't up to scratch. In 91 minutes—before he came off for Christopher Nkunku—Neymar completed just one dribble, per WhoScored.com, while Marco Verratti and Meunier managed two apiece.

That's not to belittle the contribution of that pair, but when considering this is supposed to be Neymar's biggest strength, one might consider more direct aid.

A fresh set of legs of course goes a long way, but there was also big praise for Choupo-Moting, who was signed from Stoke City this past summer without much fanfare:

Neymar trod forward with the ball and released Meunier—who would eventually create the goal for Choupo-Moting—as well as provided a run into the area that took attention off his new team-mate, intentional or not.

And yet the Cameroonian had a more eventful 15 minutes on the pitch than Neymar did in six times that.

Above all else on Sunday, there was a sense that Neymar could do more, both for himself and to help striker Edinson Cavani, who looked marooned in attack at times and was even less effective than his Brazilian team-mate.

What's Next?

PSG have only three days turnaround before they welcome Reims to the Parc des Princes for their next Ligue 1 outing on Wednesday, when Neymar will look to get back to scoring ways in Ligue 1.