EPL Table: 2018 Standings After Saturday's Week 6 Results and Top Scorers

Fans were treated to a ton of goals during Saturday's Week 6 action in the Premier League, including a historic one from Sergio Aguero in Manchester City's 5-0 demolition of Cardiff City.

The Argentinian bagged goal No. 147, firing his way into the league all-time scorers' top 10:

Liverpool cruised to a 3-0 win over Southampton, and rivals Manchester United dropped points at home against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Here are Saturday's results:

Fulham 1-1 Watford

Burnley 4-0 Bournemouth

Cardiff 0-5 Manchester City

Crystal Palace 0-0 Newcastle

Leicester 3-1 Huddersfield

Liverpool 3-0 Southampton

Manchester United 1-1 Wolves

Brighton & Hove TBD Tottenham Hotspur

The latest Premier League standings (Rank, Team, Played, Goal Difference, Points)

1 Liverpool, 6, 12, 18

2 Manchester City, 6, +16, 16

3 Chelsea, 5, +10, 15

4 Watford, 6, +5, 13

5 Manchester United, 6, 0, 10

6 Bournemouth, 6, -1, 10

7 Tottenham, 5, +4, 9

8 Leicester, 6, +1, 9

9 Arsenal, 5, +1, 9

10 Wolverhampton Wanderers, 6, 0, 9

11 Crystal Palace, 6, -2, 7

12 Everton, 5, -1, 6

13 Brighton, 5, -2, 5

14 Southampton, 6, -3, 5

15 Fulham, 6, -5, 5

16 Burnley, 6, -3, 4

17 West Ham, 5, -6, 3

18 Newcastle United, 6, -4, 2

19 Cardiff, 6, -11, 2

20 Huddersfield, 6, -11, 2

The current top scorers (Player, Team, Goals)

Eden Hazard, Chelsea, 5

Aleksandar Mitrovic, Fulham, 5

Sadio Mane, Liverpool, 4

Romelu Lukaku, Manchester United, 4

Sergio Aguero, Manchester City, 4

For the full list of top scorers and the complete Premier League standings, visit WhoScored.com.

Aguero opened the scoring for City in their 5-0 win over Cardiff, with Bernardo Silva and Ilkay Gundogan also getting in on the fun before half-time and Riyad Mahrez bagging two goals after the break.

The Argentina international scored on his 300th appearance for the club in all competitions and just one day after signing a contract extension with the Sky Blues:

It was a routine win for the defending champions, who kept an in-form Liverpool squad within striking distance with the result.

The Reds also cruised to three points on Saturday, as Mohamed Salah bagged his first Liverpool goal since August. The Egyptian converted just before half-time, after Wesley Hoedt had already opened the scoring with an own-goal and Joel Matip doubled the advantage.

Liverpool are still perfect after six Premier League fixtures and also beat Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League.

In the early outing, in-form Mitrovic continued his great run by scoring in the 1-1 draw against Watford. Sky Sport Statto shared some key stats behind his outing:

The goal earned Fulham a point after Andre Gray had given the visitors the lead.

Joao Moutinho canceled out Fred's opener to earn Wolves a point at Old Trafford. United already chase Liverpool by eight points in the standings.