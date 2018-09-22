EPL Results: Saturday's Week 6 Scores, Updated 2018 Premier League Table

Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Liverpool remain top of the Premier League after an emphatic 3-0 win over Southampton at Anfield on Saturday. The Reds are still two points ahead of Manchester City, even though the champions hammered Cardiff City 5-0 away from home.

Local rivals Manchester United couldn't match City's big win after being held to a 1-1 draw by Wolverhampton Wanderers at Old Trafford. The stalemate moved the Reds up to fifth but eight points off top spot.

United moved up a spot because Bournemouth were on the receiving end of a 4-0 beatdown from Burnley. The Clarets have now gone a point clear of the bottom three.

By contrast, Newcastle United remain in the drop zone despite earning a point at Crystal Palace. Huddersfield Town keep the Magpies and Cardiff company after losing 3-1 to Leicester City at the King Power Stadium.

The day began with Fulham scoring a late equaliser to draw 1-1 with Watford at Craven Cottage.

Saturday's Scores:

Fulham 1-1 Watford

Burnley 4-0 Bournemouth

Cardiff City 0-5 Manchester City

Crystal Palace 0-0 Newcastle United

Leicester City 3-1 Huddersfield Town

Liverpool 3-0 Southampton

Manchester United 1-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Standings (Matches, Wins, Goal Difference and Points, per the league's official website)

1. Liverpool: 6, 6, +12, 18

2. Manchester City: 6, 5, +16, 6

3. Chelsea: 5, 5, +10, 15

4. Watford: 6, 4, +5, 13

5. Manchester United: 6, 3, 0, 10

6. Bournemouth: 6, 6, 3, -1, 10

7. Tottenham Hotspur: 5, 3, +4, 9

8. Leicester City: 6, 3, +1, 9

9. Arsenal: 5, 3, +1, 9

10. Wolverhampton Wanderers: 6, 2, 0, 9

11. Crystal Palace: 6, 2, -7, 7

12. Everton: 5, 1, -1, 6

13. Brighton & Hove Albion: 5, 1, -2, 5

14. Southampton: 6, 1, -3, 5

15. Fulham: 6, 1, -5, 5

16. Burnley: 6, 1, -3, 4

17. West Ham United: 5, 1, -6, 3

18. Newcastle United: 6, 0, -4, 2

19. Cardiff City: 6, 0, -11, 2

20. Huddersfield Town: 6, 0, -11, 2

A Wesley Hoedt own goal and a header from centre-back Joel Matip put Liverpool firmly in control against the Saints. The result was secured when star forward Mohamed Salah got back among the goals courtesy of a tap-in during first-half stoppage time.

A sixth win in a row to start the season means Liverpool have achieved a club landmark:

City appear determined to catch the Reds after the way they dominated the Bluebirds. Sergio Aguero got the goalscoring started before Bernardo Silva and Ilkay Gundogan added to the tally before the break.

A pair of goals from summer import Riyad Mahrez to open his City account ended the rout.

Things didn't go United's way at Old Trafford as Wolves showed laudable attacking intent from the start. It was against the run of play when Fred opened the scoring for United on 18 minutes.

There was little shock when Joao Moutinho drew Wolves level eight minutes after the restart. It was a surprise United failed to find a winner, despite the presence of ample attacking talent, including strikers Alexis Sanchez and Romelu Lukaku.

United manager Jose Mourinho was left to rue sluggish performances as his side's three-game winning streak was brought to an end:

Burnley ended a losing run with an uncharacteristic goal glut. Matej Vydra, Aaron Lennon and a brace from Ashley Barnes accounted for the Clarets' goals as Bournemouth's familiar defensive frailties were exposed.

Huddersfield continued to creak at the back by wasting a 1-0 lead against the Foxes. Mathias Jorgensen put the Terriers in front early on, but Leicester countered with goals from Kelechi Iheanacho, James Maddison and Jamie Vardy.

Watford made a typically marauding start against Fulham by denying the Cottagers time in possession and overpowering the hosts' back four. The Hornets also got runners forward in support of strikers Troy Deeney and Andre Gray.

It was the latter who opened the scoring after being played in by Will Hughes. Gray's improvement this season hasn't gone unnoticed:

Fulham changed to a 4-4-2 setup after the break by moving Andre Schurrle closer to centre-forward Aleksandar Mitrovic. The tactic paid off when Mitrovic turned in the equaliser 12 minutes from time to continue a prolific run since he joined Fulham:

The day's other draw saw things end goalless between Palace and Newcastle at Selhurst Park. Three points would have belonged to the Eagles had it not been for a staggering miss from Mamadou Sakho:

The point hasn't done either side much good, while the lack of goals emphasises the chief problem facing both teams.