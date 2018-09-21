Addison Russell Says Domestic Violence Allegations 'Completely False'September 22, 2018
After being placed on administrative leave Major League Baseball on Friday following new details in his domestic violence case coming to light, Chicago Cubs shortstop Addison Russell has denied the accusations leveled against him.
Russell addressed the situation in a statement on Friday, per the MLB Players Association:

The Major League Baseball Players Association is releasing the following statement on behalf of Addison Russell
Major League Baseball opened an investigation into allegations against Russell last June after his now-ex-wife, Melisa Reidy-Russell, took to Instagram to say he cheated on her and lied to her. A friend of Reidy-Russell's also left an Instagram comment claiming Russell was "mentally and physically abusing [Reidy-Russell]."
Russell denied those allegations.
"Any allegation I have abused my wife is false and hurtful," Russell said in June 2017, according to the Chicago Sun-Time's Gordon Wittenmyer. "For the well-being of my family, I’ll have no further comment."
The case re-entered the spotlight recently when Reidy-Russell published a blog post this week to detail the "toxic environment" she was previously in with her ex-husband. In the post, she says there was infidelity as well as emotional and verbal abuse.
In response to Reidy-Russell's post, MLB opted to keep Russell from playing as the league continues to investigate:

MLB announces that Addison Russell has been placed on "administrative leave." Per MLB's domestic violence policy, that's an indefinite leave.
The Cubs also issued a statement to make it clear they will cooperate with the investigation, via Yahoo Sports:

The Cubs have also issued a statement on the Addison Russell case:
Chicago currently holds a two-game lead over the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Central with nine games to play.
Russell, 24, has a .250 average with five home runs, 21 doubles, one triple and 38 RBI in 130 games this season. Javy Baez slid over to shortstop in Russell's place on Friday, with Daniel Murphy playing second.
