La Liga Table 2018 Week 5: Updated Standings Following Friday's Result

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Real Sociedad secured their second La Liga win of the season at Huesca on Friday thanks to a second-half goal from Mikel Merino.

The visitors endured a nervy finish after seeing Juanmi and Theo Hernandez both sent off, as they ended the game with nine men.

The 1-0 win moves Sociedad into sixth place in the table ahead of the weekend's games. After a bright start to their debut season in La Liga, Huesca have now lost three in a row.

La Liga Table

1. Barcelona, 4, +11, 12

2. Real Madrid, 4, +8, 10

3. Celta Vigo, 4, +2, 7

4. Espanyol, 4, +2, 7

5. Getafe, 4, +2, 7

6 Real Sociedad, 5, 0, 7

7. Girona, 4, -1, 7

8. Alaves, 4, -1, 7

9. Athletic Bilbao 3, +1, 5

10. Atletico Madrid, 4, -1, 5

11. Real Betis, 4, -2, 5

12. Levante, 4, +1, 4

13. Sevilla, 4, 0, 4

14. Villarreal, 4, -1, 4

15. Eibar, 4, -2, 4

16. Huesca 5, -7, 4

17. Valencia, 4, -2, 3

18. Rayo Vallecano, 3, -3, 3

19. Real Valladolid, 4, -2, 2

20. Leganes, 4, -5, 1

Huesca and Real Sociedad both found it difficult to carve out goalscoring chances in the first half. The visitors edged proceedings, but neither team managed a shot on target in the opening 45 minutes.

The hosts went close within minutes of the restart. Cucho Hernandez fired wide from just outside the box, and then hit another effort over the bar.

Real Sociedad goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli then saved from David Ferreiro as the action began to hot up at the Estadio El Alcoraz.

However, it was the visitors who went ahead on 64 minutes as two of their summer signings combined to good effect.

Real Madrid loanee Theo Hernandez cut the ball back to Mikel Merino, and the former Newcastle United man beat goalkeeper Axel Werner with a low shot.

La Liga highlighted how it was their first contributions for Sociedad:

Huesca were offered hope seven minutes later as Sociedad were reduced to 10 men. Juanmi was booked for a challenge and was then given a second yellow for his angry protests towards the referee.

Worse was to follow as Sociedad were reduced to nine men with eight minutes of normal time remaining. Hernandez was shown a straight red card for a slap on Damian Musto.

Spanish football journalist David Cartlidge was critical of Hernandez:

It set up a nervy finish, particularly as Sociedad have thrown away leads in their last three games against Barcelona, Eibar and Leganes. However, this time they had just enough for victory despite a late rally from Huesca.