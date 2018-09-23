FIFA 19: Top Young Star Player Ratings, Release Date and Best New Features

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

FIFA 19, the latest football simulation from EA Sports, goes on sale worldwide on Friday.

This year's edition features a host of new features, modes, players and ratings, which should bring a fresh feel to the game.

There's already plenty of excitement around, with superstars Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi given the same player rating for the first time:

Top Young Star

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe is the youngster with the highest overall rating.

The 19-year-old, who has already won Ligue 1 and the FIFA World Cup, makes it into the game's top 50 with a rating of 87:

Mbappe's goal celebration also features, as Goal highlighted:

Squawka Football highlighted how his rating has improved in a year:

The PSG's forward's rise also demonstrates how quickly things change in football. Liverpool starlet Rhian Brewster is expecting a big rise in his rating next year:

Mbappe's electric pace is one of his biggest assets, but he's not the fastest youngster in the game. If it's pace you are after, then Adama Traore is your man, per EA Sports.

There are other youngsters to feature in the top 100, as EA Sports recently revealed. Manchester City's Leroy Sane has a rating of 86, which is just ahead of team-mate Raheem Sterling and Real Madrid's Marco Asensio on 85.

New Features

The biggest addition to FIFA 19 is the introduction of UEFA Champions League licensing. The UEFA Europa League and UEFA Super Cup are also welcome additions. This means the famous anthem, stadiums and trophy are all featured in the game for the first time.

The UEFA fixtures will also use new commentators in the form of Derek Rae and Lee Dixon. The pairing should make the European matches even more authentic. Martin Tyler and Alan Smith remain the main commentators.

The Champions League can be played in career and journey modes. It can also be played as a standalone tournament, meaning you can try your luck in Europe's top competition with your favourite team.

The Kick-Off menu also has a fresh look and offers five new game modes. Here's a look at what to expect:

The new modes are listed under House Rules and should provide plenty of fun, as well as different challenges.

There's also a host of other things to look out for in the game:

FIFA 19 introduces new teams, players and leagues, including the Chinese Super League. All 16 teams are featured and players such as Hulk, Paulinho and Javier Mascherano are available once again.