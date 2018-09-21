Cubs SS Addison Russell Accused of Domestic Violence by Ex-Wife

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Melisa Reidy-Russell, the ex-wife of Chicago Cubs shortstop Addison Russell, published a blog post accusing a former spouse of domestic violence on Wednesday.

Reidy-Russell made allegations of multiple instances of physical and emotional abuse from her then-husband on LifeWithMelIs.com:

"The first time I was physically mistreated by my spouse, I was in shock. I couldn't wrap my head around what just happened. … Why did he get so angry? What did I do for him to want to put his hands on me? Of course I forgave him & assumed it would never happen again. I just thought he had let his emotions get the best of him, he loves me and he's sorry. I was deeply hurt that he could even be capable of this behavior towards me, I couldn't understand how the man I was so in love with, the FATHER of my child, the man I married just a few months ago could show such aggression towards me. ...

"Emotional/verbal abuse started way before I even realized, eventually it started to be an everyday thing. Being blamed for just about anything that went wrong, name calling, intimidating me with personal force, manipulating me to think I was the problem, destroying my personal things, threatening me to 'send' me & our son home to my parents as if I was privileged to be living in our home."



She went on to write "Abusive behavior happened more often in arguments (more so when he was under the influence) & the verbal/emotional abuse grew to new levels."

A friend responded to a comment on a since-deleted post on Reidy-Russell's Instagram in June 2017, saying "hateful is cheating on your wife, mentally & physically abusing her. Melisa didn't want that out but I'll say it. He hit her."

Russell denied the allegations in a statement issued after Major League Baseball opened an investigation.

"Any allegation I have abused my wife is false and hurtful," Russell said in a statement. "For the well-being of my family, I'll have no further comment."

Reidy-Russell's attorney told USA Today's Bob Nightengale that she wouldn't speak to MLB investigators about the allegations.

"She gave it a lot of thought," Thomas Field said, "but Melisa isn't interested in legitimizing anything that doesn't come from her. Ultimately, MLB has one reason for wanting to talk to her, but she doesn't believe it would be of any benefit for her or her son."

Per Phil Thompson of the Chicago Tribune, the marriage between Reidy-Russell and Russell was officially dissolved on Aug. 30.

Russell wasn't suspended by MLB under its domestic violence policy after the investigation was completed.