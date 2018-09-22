Arsenal vs. Everton: Odds, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Arsenal return to Premier League action on Sunday, as they welcome Everton to the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners come into the game on the back of a 4-2 win over Ukrainian side Vorskla in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday.

Everton have had a week to prepare for the match and can welcome back joint top-scorer Richarlison after a three-game suspension.

Date: Sunday, September 23

Time: 4 p.m. (BST), 11 a.m. (ET)

TV Info: Sky Sports Premier League (UK), NBCSN (U.S.)

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live (U.S.), Sky Go (UK)

Odds (courtesy of OddsShark)

Arsenal win (47-100)

Draw (15-4)

Everton win (6-1)

Unai Emery rotated his side for their Europa League win but will be expected to restore Petr Cech, Aaron Ramsey, Mesut Ozil and Alexandre Lacazette to his starting XI.

Summer signing Lucas Torreira suffered a knee problem during the game but should be fit to face Everton, per James Benge at the Evening Standard:

Arsenal are still without Laurent Koscielny, Sead Kolasinac, Carl Jenkinson and Ainsley Maitland-Niles for Sunday's match due to injury. Henrikh Mkhitaryan is also a doubt and is being assessed, the club have confirmed.

Arsenal have now won four games in a row in all competitions after overcoming a difficult start under new manager Unai Emery. They also have a formidable home record against the Toffees and are unbeaten in their last 24 games, per BBC Sport.

The return of Richarlison will boost Everton who are enduring a tricky spell. The Merseysiders have gone three league games without a win and were beaten by West Ham United on Sunday.

Richarlison started the campaign in fine form with three goals in his first two games. A sending off in the 2-2 draw against Bournemouth saw him banned, although he scored twice on his Brazil debut during the international break.

Manager Marco Silva offered his view on the returning Brazilian, per the Liverpool Echo's Phil Kirkbride:

The 21-year-old should add some much-needed verve to the Everton attack. His pace may trouble an Arsenal defence which is yet to keep a clean sheet this season.

Yet the Gunners are on a strong run and look to be improving under Emery. Striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has three goals in his last three Arsenal games, and the hosts may just have too much firepower for Everton.