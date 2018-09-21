Mike Wallace on Le'Veon Bell Holdout: Crazy How They Make You into a Villain

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Mike Wallace is on Le'Veon Bell's side when it comes to the star running back's holdout from the Pittsburgh Steelers.

In response to a Sporting News article claiming Bell's holdout will have "career-damaging consequences," Wallace tweeted the following:

Bell has yet to report to the Steelers after the two sides failed to agree to a long-term deal prior to the start of the regular season.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Bell turned down a five-year, $70 million offer by the Steelers prior to the deadline to sign a long-term extension.

Also, by refusing to sign his franchise tender and report to the team, Bell is losing out on $853,000 per week.

When those points were brought up by a Twitter user, Wallace suggested that it isn't fair to judge Bell's decisions from afar:

Wallace spent the first four seasons of his NFL career with the Steelers before signing a five-year, $60 million contract with the Miami Dolphins.

He has spent time with the Minnesota Vikings, Baltimore Ravens and Eagles since then, and he is on injured reserve after suffering a fractured fibula last week.

Injuries are a big part of the NFL, and a significant one could hinder Bell's ability to land a big contract in free agency.

Bell can still become a free agent provided he reports to the Steelers by Week 11, but there is no end to his holdout in sight.

With Bell away, James Conner has filled in admirably, rushing for 152 yards and three touchdowns. He's also caught 10 passes for 105 yards in two games.

Still, the Steelers are just 0-1-1, and it is clear they are missing their All-Pro back.

While Bell has received some backlash from his Steelers teammates for holding out, he doesn't have a future in Pittsburgh beyond 2018, and Wallace is among those who understand his desire to protect himself as an asset.