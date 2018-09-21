Boston Red Sox vs. Cleveland Indians: Odds, Analysis, MLB Betting Pick

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

The Boston Red Sox (104-49) will visit the Cleveland Indians (85-67) on Friday as small road favorites at sportsbooks in a battle between two American League teams that have already clinched their respective divisions.

The Red Sox won the AL East for the second year in a row on Thursday with an 11-6 road victory against the New York Yankees, while the Indians have already taken home their third consecutive AL Central title.

MLB betting line: The Red Sox opened as -130 favorites (wager $130 to win $100); the total is at eight runs, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

MLB betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 4.6-3.0, Indians (MLB picks on every game)

Check out the OddsShark podcast on iTunes or at OddsShark.libsyn.com for more odds information, betting picks and a breakdown of this week's top sports betting news.

Why the Red Sox can pay on the MLB lines

Boston will be guarding against a potential letdown here in a possible playoff preview with ace Chris Sale (12-4, 1.92 ERA) on the mound.

The 29-year-old went just three innings in his last outing on Sunday versus the New York Mets, allowing one hit with no walks and one strikeout on 42 pitches.

The Red Sox are trying to squeeze a couple more starts out of Sale before the end of the regular season, and he is reportedly hoping to throw 65 pitches at Cleveland.

If they can get five innings from the southpaw, they will have a shot to win.

Why the Indians can pay on the MLB lines

The Indians will send their AL Cy Young candidate Trevor Bauer (12-6, 2.22 ERA) to the hill opposite Sale, and he will be coming off the disabled list.

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

The 27-year-old suffered a lower leg fracture in mid-August and is only expected to throw a couple innings, with Shane Bieber (10-4, 4.50 ERA) relieving him and likely pitching a majority of the game for Cleveland.

Like Boston with Sale, Cleveland wants Bauer to simply see some game action in preparation for the playoffs, as his last start took place on August 11. He is 5-0 in his last eight outings, while Bieber has split his previous four.

Smart betting pick

These teams do not have much to play for in this spot, as they wouldn't meet in the postseason until the AL Championship Series if both advance that far. That said, each of the starting pitchers will be limited, so do not expect them to play a major role in determining the final outcome.

The over is 3-1-1 in the past five meetings, though, according to the OddsShark MLB Database, and the best bet is that trend continuing.

MLB betting trends

The total has gone over in four of Boston's last six games on the road.

Boston is 7-3 in its last 10 games.

Cleveland is 11-4 in its last 15 games when playing at home against Boston.

All MLB odds and betting trends according to Bleacher Report's official odds partner, OddsShark. Check out OddsShark on Twitter and Instagram or head to YouTube for more betting picks and analysis on this week's top games. You can also download the free odds tracker app.