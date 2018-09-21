Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Analysis, MLB Betting Pick

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

The Arizona Diamondbacks (79-74) will make a last-ditch effort at putting themselves in position for one of the final playoff spots in the National League on Friday when they host the Colorado Rockies (82-70) as small home favorites at sportsbooks.

The Diamondbacks are five games back in the race for the final wild-card berth and six behind the Los Angeles Dodgers for the NL West lead with the Rockies 3.5 ahead.

MLB betting line: The Diamondbacks opened as -135 favorites (wager $135 to win $100); the total is at seven runs, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

MLB betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 5.6-2.4, Rockies (MLB picks on every game)

Why the Rockies can pay on the MLB lines

Colorado saw its division lead disappear after getting swept in three games by Los Angeles earlier this week. Now the Rockies trail the Dodgers by 2.5 games, but they are also just 1.5 out of the last wild-card spot.

The good news is that Colorado has won seven of the past nine meetings with Arizona, according to the OddsShark MLB Database, after taking three of four at Coors Field early last week.

The Rockies will send 23-year-old Venezuelan German Marquez (12-10, 3.96 ERA) to the hill in this key spot, and he has gone an impressive 7-4 with a 2.94 ERA on the road this season.

Why the Diamondbacks can pay on the MLB lines

The Diamondbacks will go with their ace Zack Greinke (14-10, 3.20 ERA) here knowing what is on the line this weekend, starting with the series opener.

Greinke has gone a perfect 3-0 with a 2.77 ERA in four starts versus Colorado this year. In fact, the last victory he earned came at Coors on September 11, as he allowed three runs and six hits to the Rockies in 6.2 innings of a 6-3 win with no walks and five strikeouts.

Arizona simply cannot afford to lose this game, and he is also 6-3 with a 2.43 ERA at home.

Smart betting pick

Despite some recent struggles in this series overall, the Diamondbacks have still won six of the previous nine meetings at Chase Field, going 3-3 in six earlier this year. Greinke will be pitching this game like a must-win situation, which it essentially is.

Look for Arizona to come out strong and win easily Friday to pull closer to a playoff spot.

MLB betting trends

Colorado is 1-5 in its last six games.

The total has gone under in five of Colorado's last six games on the road.

Arizona is 6-3 in its last nine games when playing at home against Colorado.

