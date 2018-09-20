Report: Cardi B, Travis Scott May Join Maroon 5 at 2019 Super Bowl Halftime Show

Evan Agostini/Associated Press

Maroon 5 could reportedly have some high-profile company on the halftime stage at Super Bowl 53.

According to Billboard's Emina Lukarcanin, Cardi B and Travis Scott are "on the short list" of guests who could appear alongside the Adam Levine-led outfit on Feb. 3 in Atlanta.

Cardi B is featured on Maroon 5's "Girls Like You," which is currently No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Scott, meanwhile, released his highly anticipated album Astroworld on Aug. 3. Scott's third studio album peaked at No. 1 and is currently No. 7 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

The NFL has yet to announce any formal plans for its annual halftime spectacle.

"It's a Super Bowl tradition to speculate about the performers for the Pepsi Halftime Show," the league said in a statement to Variety. "We are continuing to work with [longtime sponsor] Pepsi on our plans but do not have any announcements to make on what will be another epic show."