Report: Cardi B, Travis Scott May Join Maroon 5 at 2019 Super Bowl Halftime Show

Report: Cardi B, Travis Scott May Join Maroon 5 at 2019 Super Bowl Halftime ShowSeptember 21, 2018
Maroon 5 could reportedly have some high-profile company on the halftime stage at Super Bowl 53.
According to Billboard's Emina Lukarcanin, Cardi B and Travis Scott are "on the short list" of guests who could appear alongside the Adam Levine-led outfit on Feb. 3 in Atlanta.
Cardi B is featured on Maroon 5's "Girls Like You," which is currently No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100.
Scott, meanwhile, released his highly anticipated album Astroworld on Aug. 3. Scott's third studio album peaked at No. 1 and is currently No. 7 on the Billboard 200 album chart.
The NFL has yet to announce any formal plans for its annual halftime spectacle.
"It's a Super Bowl tradition to speculate about the performers for the Pepsi Halftime Show," the league said in a statement to Variety. "We are continuing to work with [longtime sponsor] Pepsi on our plans but do not have any announcements to make on what will be another epic show."
