Report: Cardi B, Travis Scott May Join Maroon 5 at 2019 Super Bowl Halftime Show

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistSeptember 21, 2018

FILE - In this Jan. 25, 2018 file photo, Cardi B attends the Warner Music Group pre-Grammy party in New York. Rap has easily dominated the pop charts and on streaming services in the last few years, and that’s reflected at the 2018 American Music Awards. Drake and Cardi B are the leading nominees with eight each. The AMAs will air live Oct. 9 from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Evan Agostini/Associated Press

Maroon 5 could reportedly have some high-profile company on the halftime stage at Super Bowl 53. 

According to Billboard's Emina Lukarcanin, Cardi B and Travis Scott are "on the short list" of guests who could appear alongside the Adam Levine-led outfit on Feb. 3 in Atlanta. 

Cardi B is featured on Maroon 5's "Girls Like You," which is currently No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100.  

Scott, meanwhile, released his highly anticipated album Astroworld on Aug. 3. Scott's third studio album peaked at No. 1 and is currently No. 7 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

The NFL has yet to announce any formal plans for its annual halftime spectacle. 

"It's a Super Bowl tradition to speculate about the performers for the Pepsi Halftime Show," the league said in a statement to Variety. "We are continuing to work with [longtime sponsor] Pepsi on our plans but do not have any announcements to make on what will be another epic show."

