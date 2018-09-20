FanDuel Agrees to Pay Disputed $82,000 Payout on Broncos vs. Raiders Bet

Jack Dempsey/Associated Press

FanDuel's mistake led to a significant payday for New Jersey bettor Anthony Prince after all.

According to Wayne Parry of the Associated Press, the sports betting company announced Thursday it will pay Prince the full $82,000 payout for the $110 bet he made after FanDuel listed incorrect live odds during Sunday's game between the Denver Broncos and Oakland Raiders.

The Broncos were mistakenly listed at 750-1 odds to win as they were driving for the eventual game-winning field goal. That's when Prince made his bet, although the odds should have been 1-6 (bet $600 to win $100.)

"Above all else, sports betting is supposed to be fun," FanDuel said in a statement. "As a result of a pricing error this weekend, it wasn't for some of our customers."

Parry noted FanDuel initially refused to pay Prince and the 11 others who made bets during what was deemed an 18-second glitch but changed course after discussing it with New Jersey gambling regulators.

This comes after News 12 New Jersey reported on the story and noted Prince was offered $500 and skybox seats for three New York Giants games.

Rather than accept the consolation offer, Prince said he planned on contacting an attorney and the New Jersey Division of Gaming when he was not granted his payout at the Meadowlands Racetrack.

According to David Purdum of ESPN.com, a section of FanDuel's house rules states "where a blatant or palpable error is made in offers made, prices offered or bets accepted or in the transmission of any event on which we have purported to offer Live Betting, bets may be settled at the correct price at the time at which the bet was placed, as determined by FanDuel Sportsbook."



That suggests FanDuel did not have to pay Prince and others after the significant error in listed odds, but it ultimately chose to honor the payout the bettors believed they were receiving when Broncos kicker Brandon McManus drilled the 36-yard field goal to give his team the win.