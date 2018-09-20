Report: Michael Jordan's Involvement Discussed for LeBron James Space Jam Sequel

Uncredited/Associated Press

LeBron James will star in Space Jam 2, and according to Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com, NBA Hall of Famer and Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan is in discussions to be involved in the project:

SpringHill Entertainment, the production company started by James and Maverick Carter, teased the project on Twitter Wednesday, announcing Terence Nance (Random Acts of Flyness, An Oversimplification of Her Beauty) as director and Ryan Coogler (Creed, Black Panther) as producer.

James will star and serve as executive producer, while Bugs Bunny and the Looney Toons gang will join him on the court, just as they joined Jordan to defeat the Monstars in the 1996 original.

No word yet on whether the current group of Golden State Warriors will be playing the Monstars, much as they essentially have been doing during the past four seasons of NBA basketball.