Report: Jarvis Landry to Play vs. Jets; Listed as Questionable with Knee Injury

Al Pereira/Getty Images

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry is reportedly expected to play in Thursday night's Week 3 game against the New York Jets despite a knee injury.

Dianna Russini of ESPN provided the update after Cleveland listed Landry as questionable on its final injury report.

The 25-year-old LSU product has showcased terrific durability since the Miami Dolphins selected him in the second round of the 2014 NFL draft. He appeared in all 64 regular-season games across four years with the Fins before his March trade to the Browns.

Landry has tallied 12 catches for 175 yards through his first two games with Cleveland.

His role in the offense is set to become even more important after the franchise traded embattled wideout Josh Gordon to the New England Patriots on Monday.

On Wednesday, Landry said he's expecting rookie Antonio Callaway to continue producing after he had three catches for 81 yards and a score against the New Orleans Saints in Week 2.

"Absolutely, he ain't got no choice," Landry told reporters. "But he's definitely a guy that we're going to count on, we're going to lean on. We know he can make plays, and Sunday was a prime example of that. And given more opportunities, I'm sure he'll make more plays."

If active, Landry will operate as Tyrod Taylor's top target with the Browns looking to secure their first win since December 24, 2016, when they edged the then-San Diego Chargers 20-17.

Cleveland is a three-point favorite in the Thursday Night Football clash, per OddsShark.