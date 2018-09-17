Josh Gordon Trade Rumors: Patriots, Browns Reportedly 'Getting Close' to Deal

Jeff Haynes/Associated Press

The New England Patriots are "getting close" to a deal with wide receiver Josh Gordon, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Monday.

The Cleveland Browns announced Saturday they planned to part ways with Gordon. According to ESPN's Josina Anderson, eight to 10 teams had already spoken to the Browns about a potential trade for the 2013 All-Pro.

Gordon landing with the Patriots would be the most predictable outcome. OddsShark provided the odds Sunday night for Gordon's next home, and New England was tied with the Dallas Cowboys (+200) as the favorite.

Julian Edelman is out for two more games while he serves his four-game suspension. When Edelman returns, the Patriots will still lack a dynamic vertical threat in their passing game. Chris Hogan led the NFL in yards per reception in 2016 (17.9), but that's well above his career average (13.1).

In 41 career appearances, Gordon is averaging 17.3 yards per catch. The 27-year-old would bring a different dimension to New England's passing game, assuming he can stay on the field.

Off-field problems have followed Gordon throughout his career. He missed the entire 2015 and 2016 seasons while serving an indefinite suspension. Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot reported Saturday the Browns were prepared to cut ties with Gordon in part because "there was concern that perhaps he was struggling again with his sobriety or on the verge of relapsing."

The Patriots are one of the most well-run franchises in the NFL. In that sense, they should be the ideal team for him.

New England has both the on-field need and structure in place behind the scenes that it feels only a matter of time before Gordon is confirmed as the team's newest addition ahead of its Week 3 matchup with the Detroit Lions.