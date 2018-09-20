Mariano Diaz Eager to Switch Allegiance to Spain After Goal Against AS Roma

Manu Fernandez/Associated Press

Real Madrid forward Mariano Diaz got on the scoresheet in Los Blancos' 3-0 UEFA Champions League win over AS Roma on Wednesday and told reporters after the match he's keen on switching international allegiance to Spain.

Per AS, the striker has already played for the Dominican Republic in a friendly, but he's still eligible for La Roja.

He said the European side would be his first choice and also opened up on inheriting the No. 7 shirt from Cristiano Ronaldo:

"I would love a call from Luis Enrique, I hope I can be in the national team.

"I'm very happy with the goal I scored, thanks to Marcelo's pass and my team-mates.

"I was eager but not in a hurry [to play]. I just wanted to work to get the opportunity from the coach.

"I have the seven but it's just a number. I do not give it more importance.

"I have a lot of respect for Cristiano and all the players who have worn it."

