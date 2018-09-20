NFL TV Schedule 2018: Coverage Map, Times, Live-Stream Listings for Week 3

Butch Dill/Associated Press

Two weeks of the 2018 NFL season are in the books, and there is already an abundance of compelling storylines around the league heading into Week 3.

When will the Cleveland Browns finally win their first game? How will Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz look in his return from injury? Can guys like Ryan Fitzpatrick and Matt Breida continue their red-hot starts?

Ahead we'll take a quick look at the slate of games for the upcoming week, the relevant viewing information and then a closer look at some of the more compelling matchups on the docket.

Aside from the nationally televisted games on Thursday, Sunday and Monday nights, here's a look at the coverage map for the rest of the Week 3 slate via 506 Sports:

The full TV schedule and odds for each game are listed below, with projected winners appearing in bold.

If you're out and about, you can live-stream every game on NFL Sunday Ticket. Further, the CBS games can be viewed on CBS All Access and the Fox games can be seen on Fox Sports Go, either on desktops or on their respective apps.

NFL Week 3 TV Schedule, Odds and Picks

All game times ET.

Thursday

N.Y. Jets at Cleveland (-3): 8:20 p.m., NFLN

Sunday

Buffalo at Minnesota (-17): 1:00 p.m., CBS

N.Y. Giants at Houston (-6): 1:00 p.m., Fox

San Francisco at Kansas City (-7): 1:00 p.m., Fox

New Orleans at Atlanta (-3): 1:00 p.m., Fox

Green Bay (-3) at Washington: 1:00 p.m., Fox

Indianapolis at Philadelphia (-6.5): 1:00 p.m., Fox

Oakland at Miami (-3): 1:00 p.m., CBS

Denver vs. Baltimore (-5.5): 1:00 p.m., CBS

Cincinnati vs. Carolina (-3): 1:00 p.m., CBS

Tennessee vs. Jacksonville (-6.5): 1:00 p.m., CBS

L.A. Chargers vs. L.A. Rams (-7): 4:05 p.m., CBS

Dallas vs. Seattle (-1): 4:25 p.m., Fox

Chicago (-6) vs. Arizona: 4.25 p.m., Fox

New England (-7) vs. Detroit: 8:20 p.m., NBC

Monday

Pittsburgh (-1) vs. Tampa Bay: 8:15 p.m., ESPN

Must-Watch Week 3 Matchups

New York Jets vs. Cleveland Browns

Al Pereira/Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns will kick off the Week 3 action on Thursday Night Football against the New York Jets, and in that game, they'll be favored at home for the first time in nearly three years.

The Browns walked away with a 24-10 victory in that game with Johnny Manziel under center and Isaiah Crowell running wild for 145 yards on 20 carries and two touchdowns.

The Jets are 1-1 on the young season and fresh off a 20-12 loss to the Miami Dolphins in which they managed just 42 rushing yards and put a lot on the shoulders of rookie quarterback Sam Darnold as a result.

They're still searching for that elusive win, but this is a more talented Browns team than we've seen in the last couple of years. Will they finally get into the win column on Thursday night? It's worth tuning in to find out.

Tennessee Titans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

James Kenney/Associated Press

Questions abound in this matchup, and some oddsmakers have been hesitant to even put a line on this game as a result.

Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota didn't play in Week 2 after suffering an elbow injury in the team's opener, and he was still feeling "tingling in two of the fingers on his throwing hand" on Wednesday, according to ESPN.com.

The Titans squeaked out a 20-17 win with Blaine Gabbert under center last week against the Houston Texas, but the Jaguars present a considerably more imposing obstacle.

That said, Jacksonville has some injury concerns of its own, namely running back Leonard Fournette who missed Week 2 with a hamstring injury.

He was back at practice on Wednesday and is expected to play on Sunday, but will he be at full strength?

Fournette was largely held in check by the Titans last season, rushing for 109 yards total on 33 carries and fumbling once in their two meetings.

There's a good chance these will be the two teams battling it out for the AFC South title this season, so this game carries some added weight.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mark LoMoglio/Associated Press

The starting quarterback job might not be waiting for Jameis Winston when he returns from his three-game suspension.

In his absence, all veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick has done is lead the NFL in passing through two weeks, completing 48-of-61 attempts for 819 yards and eight touchdowns against one interception.

"He's been playing on fire right now," receiver DeSean Jackson told NFL Network (via ESPN.com). "With the way the team is rallying behind him and just playing lights-out football, you have to kind of honor it. You know what I'm saying? You can't take the hot man out. You got the hot fire right now. It's like 'NBA Jam.' We used to play NBA Jam—whoever's got that hot fire shot, you got to keep shooting, man."

The fact that Jackson is leading the NFL with 275 receiving yards and an eye-popping 30.6 yards per catch makes it easy to see why he'd like Fitzgerald to stay under center.

With the Buccaneers off to a 2-0 start, they'll look to keep things rolling against the Steelers on Monday Night Football.

After a Week 1 tie against the Cleveland Browns, the Steelers lost a high-scoring affair to the Kansas City Chiefs by a score of 42-37.

The Steelers defense allowed Patrick Mahomes to pass for 326 yards and six touchdowns in that game, so it's an inopportune time to be facing the red-hot Buccaneers passing game, to say the least.

Then again, the Tampa Bay defense hasn't exactly lit the world on fire, as they rank 31st in the NFL with 887 total yards allowed.

In other words, there's a good chance this will be the highest-scoring game of the week, and who doesn't love a good shootout?

All odds via OddsShark and accurate through Thursday morning.