Ranking the Greatest Dallas Cowboys of All Time

TIM SHARP/Associated Press

One of the most recognizable franchises in sports history, the Dallas Cowboys boast the second-most Super Bowl victories of all time and an extensive list of Hall of Fame talent.

Dozens of legends have passed through the Cotton Bowl, Texas Stadium and AT&T Stadium, helping the organization earn the popular nickname of "America's Team."

Given all that national recognition, selecting the 10 best players in Cowboys history is no easy task.

Individual production, awards and longevity factored into the rankings, which placed a small emphasis on impact to team success. That, while subjective, is the most memorable part of any player's career.