Report: Cyrus Jones Signs Patriots Contract, Was on Ravens' Practice Squad

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistSeptember 19, 2018

New England Patriots cornerback Cyrus Jones (24) warms up before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2016, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Elise Amendola/Associated Press

The New England Patriots have signed cornerback Cyrus Jones, according to Jeff Howe of The Athletic.

Jones was released by New England at the end of the preseason and had since been a member of the Baltimore Ravens' practice squad.

         

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

