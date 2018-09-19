AS Roma's Monchi Denies Barcelona Interest Amid Manchester United Rumours

Alessandro Di Meo/Associated Press

AS Roma sporting director Monchi has denied speculation he could return to Spain to join Barcelona in the immediate future, amid rumours Manchester United are also eyeing him.

The former Sevilla director told Cadena COPE (h/t Football Italia) his full focus is on the Gallorossi:

"For now I have no plans to go back to Spain because I'm happy where I am now.

"It's a different project, one where I've had to find the ideal Monchi for this situation. I'm not a person who lives for the future.

"I'm a lot more focused on the present, and I still have several years left on my contract with Roma."

La Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t Calciomercato) previously reported Monchi was reconsidering his position with Roma and linked the Catalans and Red Devils to his services.

Monchi made a name for himself at Sevilla, where his ability to unearth talent on the transfer market and sell players on for a profit turned the club into a European contender.

The list of stars he brought into the fold is endless and includes world-class talent like Dani Alves and Ivan Rakitic. He joined Roma in 2017 and has spent most of his time in the Italian capital infusing the squad with prospects.

Justin Kluivert, Ante Coric and Cengiz Under joined the club on his watch. He also brought in Sevilla's Steven Nzonzi.

The Giallorossi parted with several big names this summer, including Alisson Becker, Radja Nainggolan and Kevin Strootman. Predictably, the turnover and loss of key players has led to early-season struggles, and they've won just a single match in Serie A so far.

Chievo took full advantage of their struggles during the weekend:

Many fans have questioned whether his approach works for a club like Roma and have made the comparison to his predecessor Walter Sabatini:

Those questions would likely follow him to Old Trafford or the Camp Nou. Monchi has always done his best work in an underdog role, finding talent and selling them on when their value peaks.

La Liga writer Colin Millar doesn't think he'll leave Roma and questioned his fit at a bigger club:

His eye for talent is undeniable, however, and that's something both Barcelona and United could use.