FIFA 19 Ratings That They've Got All Wrong

JOHN THYS/Getty Images

Few other subjects in the footballing world are guaranteed to spark more debate than FIFA ratings. Lionel Messi vs. Cristiano Ronaldo is on par. Who should win the Ballon d'Or might come close.

In delivering final judgments on players' abilities, EA Sports opens itself up to a whole world of criticism. How it reaches these judgments is perfectly logical, of course, but that doesn't stop opinion weighing in.

And it certainly didn't stop ours.

Tens of factors make up an overall (OVR) rating on FIFA, and the final number can be misleading at times. You only have to recall Benjamin Mendy's 78 OVR on FIFA 18 as an example of how that figure can be deceptive—the Manchester City man was brilliant to use, and plenty did so.

But at first glance, the OVR rating is all you have to go on, and we've picked out six players who look either severely overrated or grossly underrated—three of each. We're sure you've spotted more; don't hesitate to add them in below.

Overrated: Thiago Silva, CB, Paris Saint-Germain

Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Overall Rating: 88

Thiago Silva has been one of the top defenders in this game for a long time, having been rated at least 87 overall since FIFA 12.

Back then, the high rating was justified; it was around the time people added the Brazilian's name into the conversation of "best centre-back in the world" and he transferred from AC Milan to Paris Saint-Germain for big bucks.

But it's been several years since Silva has been at his best—a strong 2018 FIFA World Cup performance acknowledged within that statement—and well into his 30s, it's conceivable he only slopes downwards from here.

His current rating puts him ahead of players such as Samuel Umtiti (87), Raphael Varane (86) and Toby Alderweireld (85), which doesn't feel right.

Underrated: Raphael Varane, CB, Real Madrid

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Overall Rating: 86

Speaking of Varane, an 86 rating for him—a bump of just one from FIFA 18's offering of 85—seems incredibly harsh.

That verdict feels even crueller when you consider his international defensive partner Umtiti (87) is rated one higher and that his Real Madrid colleague Sergio Ramos (91) is rated five higher.

Varane's attributes lend themselves brilliantly to FIFA—his acceleration, sprint speed and strong tackling stats make him a popular choice—so him being upgraded by just one will hardly deter players, but he could (and should) have been even better.

Overrated: Luis Suarez, ST, Barcelona

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Overall Rating: 91

Plenty of FIFA fans are upset about the fact Luis Suarez no longer has four-star skills (meaning his trick range is severely limited in the same way Leroy Sane's was last year), but we posit the game has still been generous to the Uruguayan.

An overall rating of 91 feels quite inflated considering the player he is today. Very good still, but not quite the cream of the crop. Outside of Cristiano Ronaldo, most people's nominations for "best striker in the world" are either Robert Lewandowski (90) or Harry Kane (89). Suarez is rated higher than both.

His FIFA 19 rating of 91 is down one from last year (92) but still two higher than the figure he received in FIFA 15 (89)—the year he nearly led Liverpool to a Premier League title, rocked the World Cup and then transferred to Barcelona. He's not better today than he was then.

Like Thiago Silva, it kind of feels like Suarez is stuck up in the elite echelons, and EA is reluctant to bring him down.

Underrated: Christian Pulisic, RW, Borussia Dortmund

TF-Images/Getty Images

Overall Rating: 79

Christian Pulisic bucks the Dortmund-FIFA 19 trend, as he's one of the few to move up in rating, not down. Players such as Lukasz Piszczek, Marcel Schmelzer, Raphael Guerreiro and Julian Weigl have been downgraded to reflect a difficult 2017-18 season.

But while Pulisic rises from 78 to 79, that doesn't feel like enough. He's a key player for a Champions League side and takes on the whole creative mantle for the United States.

Capable of changing games with moments of quality, there's a strong argument the 20-year-old is a better player than, say, Antonio Candreva and Hulk (both rated 81) and Markel Susaeta (rated 80).

Overrated: Franck Ribery, LW, Bayern Munich

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Overall Rating: 85

They're steadily bringing Franck Ribery's overall rating down, but without wishing to do a disservice to a man who at one stage was one of the best in the world, it's probably not coming down quick enough.

Injuries have disrupted the last five years of the Frenchman's career—the last time he managed 20 or more starts in the Bundesliga was 2012-13—and he has to be viewed as a declining force. No longer fast or particularly incisive, he doesn't give defenders nearly as much trouble as he used to.

It looks odd, then, when he boasts the same overall rating as Marco Asensio, is still rated higher than Heung-Min Son and is only one point shy of Sadio Mane, Ivan Perisic and Leroy Sane.

Underrated: Trent Alexander-Arnold, RB, Liverpool

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Overall Rating: 78

Trent Alexander-Arnold thanked EA Sports for a significant boost in rating this year, taking him from 68 to 78 in FIFA 19. The Liverpool right-back is happy enough, but it's tough to shake the feeling he's still being underrated.

As his performances in the Champions League last season and on Tuesday night against Neymar and Co. indicate, he's already one of the best full-backs in the world. He's still a relative pup at 19, but in this case age should not be seen as a barrier.

In his short career, he's bottled up Neymar, Sane and a host of other impressive wingers, can play in midfield if required and boasts a free-kick ability that has been sold short in FIFA 19 (his rating there is just 74).

Take a look through the right-backs list and you'll see Alexander-Arnold has been rated the same as Burnley's Matthew Lowton and one point worse than Davide Zappacosta. Ouch.

Follow @stighefootball

Facebook.com/SamTigheBR

All statistics via WhoScored.com