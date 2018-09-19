Ethan Ampadu Signs New 5-Year Contract at Chelsea

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Wales international Ethan Ampadu has signed a new five-year contract at Chelsea.

The Blues confirmed the news Wednesday and provided some comments from the 18-year-old: "I'm really proud and happy. I'm looking forward to the next five years and all I have got to do now is continue to work hard, and hopefully good things will happen."

