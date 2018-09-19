Report: 'Problem' Luca Zidane Unlikely to Be Offered New Real Madrid Contract

GABRIEL BOUYS/Getty Images

Real Madrid goalkeeper Luca Zidane is not expected to be handed a new contract by Los Blancos, as the son of club legend and former manager Zinedine Zidane has become a "problem" for the European champions.

According to Sport, his current deal will expire in the summer, and Zidane doesn't appear to have a future with the club.

The report describes Zidane as a "block" for Real's other prospects. The 20-year-old is the regular starter for Castilla, Los Blancos' reserve team and home of some of their best young players. Vinicius Junior is also a member of the squad.

Zidane was Real's third-choice goalkeeper last season and received his first chance with the senior side while his father was in charge. His debut came on the final matchday of last season in a 2-2 draw against Villarreal.

But there were huge changes at the club during the summer, however, and many of them negatively impacted the prospect. His father stepped down as manager and was replaced by Julen Lopetegui, but that wasn't the worst development for Zidane.

Thibaut Courtois joined from Chelsea and will likely be the regular starter for years to come. He's just 26 years old and just won the Goalkeeper of the Tournament award at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

He was joined in the capital by Ukrainian prospect Andriy Lunin. The 19-year-old already has plenty of experience as a professional and is a full international.

Lunin will spend the season on loan at Leganes and will likely take a high spot in the Real pecking order once he returns.

A move away from Real may not be such a bad thing for Zidane. The youngster has talent but is unlikely to find the opportunities he needs to develop in the capital, with so many players ahead of him. Courtois and Keylor Navas will see the bulk of the minutes for the foreseeable future, and Kiko Casilla is also ahead of him as things stand.

He's talented enough to find a better situation elsewhere and continue honing his skills.