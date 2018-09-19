Julen Lopetegui Will Not Rush Vinicius Junior into Real Madrid First Team

Power Sport Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid manager Julen Lopetegui has said he will only promote Vincius Junior into the first team "when we feel that he can help us."

The 18-year-old has been impressing with the Castilla side, but Lopetegui hinted he will not be rushed when it comes to Vinicius' progress when speaking ahead of Real's UEFA Champions League clash against Roma on Wednesday, per Agustin Martin of AS:

"Vinicius is very young and he is competing very well at Castilla, and when we feel that he can help us, we'll decide what we have to decide."

Vinicius joined Real from Flamengo back in July in a €46 million deal agreed last summer.

He played with the first team in pre-season and was on the bench for Real's opening game of the 2018-19 La Liga season against Getafe.

The Brazilian has since been with Real's Castilla side and netted three goals in three appearances, including a double against Atletico Madrid B.

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

As hinted by Lopetegui, there is no immediate need to draught Vinicius into the first team as Real have started the 2018-19 campaign in decent fashion.

They have won three and drawn one of their four La Liga games and will be favourites to prevail when they meet Roma at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Despite losing Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus in the summer Real's front three still looks in good shape with Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema and Marco Asensio all firing—the trio already have seven goals and three assists between them in La Liga this term.

Vinicius has the potential to be a Real star of the future. But there is no need to rush him into the first team while Real's front line are producing the goods.