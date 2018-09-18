Umpire Who Gave Nick Kyrgios Pep Talk Suspended by ATP

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistSeptember 18, 2018

Chair umpire Mohamed Lahyani watches over a doubles match at the 2018 US Open August 31, 2018 in New York. - US Open organisers say umpire Mohamed Lahyani went 'beyond protocol' in his on-court pep-talk with Nick Kyrgios. (Photo by Kena Betancur / AFP) (Photo credit should read KENA BETANCUR/AFP/Getty Images)
KENA BETANCUR/Getty Images

Chair umpire Mohamed Lahyani has been suspended without pay for two weeks by the Association of Tennis Professionals after he gave Nick Kyrgios a pep talk during his second-round match against Pierre-Hugues Herbert at the U.S. Open.

"Despite the incident taking place at the U.S. Open, under the jurisdiction of the United States Tennis Association, the incident was still subject to ATP disciplinary action due to Lahyani's position as full-time ATP employee and the high standards the ATP requires of its chair umpires regardless of the event to which he or she is assigned, in order to maintain the integrity of the Tour," the ATP told the New York Times' Christopher Clarey on Tuesday. 

Lahyani approached Kyrgios when the Australian looked frustrated after he fell behind a set and a break against Herbert. 

"I want to help you, I want to help you. ... I've seen your matches, you're great for tennis," Lahyani told Kyrgios, according to Ben Rothenberg of the New York Times. "... I know this is not you."

Kyrgios went on to defeat Herbert in four sets before he was ousted in straights by Roger Federer in the following round. 

"I think this was not his job," Herbert said of Lahyani, per Clarery. "I don't think he's a coach; he's an umpire and he should stay on his chair for that."

The ATP's two-week ban means Lahyani will be prohibited from officiating the China Open and Shanghai Masters. 

