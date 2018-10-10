Devonta Freeman Questionable to Play Week 6 vs. Buccaneers Due to Foot Injury

Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a foot injury.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported he's been diagnosed with a bone contusion.

Freeman, 26, was injured in last week's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. He finished with eight carries for 32 yards.



In his fifth NFL season, Freeman has dealt with injuries throughout 2018. He missed three games with a knee contusion earlier this year. Ito Smith took over Tevin Coleman's role as a backup and will likely get carries in the event Freeman misses time.

Freeman has rushed for 68 yards and is without a touchdown in two games this season.

Coleman is a more-than-capable backup who has shined in nearly every opportunity to get more carries. The Falcons offense should continue running at about the same frequency and with as much success moving forward.