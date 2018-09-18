Michael Jordan to Donate $2 Million to Hurricane Florence Relief Effort

Chuck Burton/Associated Press

The Charlotte Hornets announced Tuesday that principal owner and chairman Michael Jordan will donate $2 million toward the Hurricane Florence relief effort, according to Marc J. Spears of ESPN's The Undefeated.

Last week, the Hornets, Jordan and the NBA joined forces to provide "necessary and immediate relief and support" to those affected by Hurricane Florence.

Hurricane Florence has doused the Carolinas in rain since last week and caused 33 deaths, per the Weather Channel.

As of Monday night, there were still over 300,000 people in North Carolina without power, according to ABC 11.

Jordan released the following statement regarding Hurricane Florence last week:

"It's truly devastating for me to see the damage that Hurricane Florence is doing to my beloved home state of North Carolina and to the surrounding areas. The recovery effort will be massive, and it will take a long time to repair the damage and for families to get back on their feet. Together with the NBA, we have launched a platform to aid those most impacted. Please join me, the Hornets organization and the NBA and donate to one of the local organizations assisting in the relief and recovery efforts. To all those affected, stay safe and know that we're here to help."

The 55-year-old Jordan's path to basketball stardom was heavily influenced by his upbringing in North Carolina.

After being born in Brooklyn, New York, MJ moved to Wilmington, North Carolina, as a child and eventually attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Jordan went on to have a Hall of Fame career as a player with the Chicago Bulls and Washington Wizards before taking on an ownership role with the Hornets.