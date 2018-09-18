Mike Tomlin: Antonio Brown Hasn't Demanded Trade; Will Address Tweet with WR

Mike Tomlin: Antonio Brown Hasn't Demanded Trade; Will Address Tweet with WRSeptember 18, 2018
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday Antonio Brown has not demanded a trade and will address the wideout's social media use with him.
"I'll address that and address that very directly with him," Tomlin said. "But I'll leave that between he and I."
Tomlin said he did not feel it's "appropriate" to discuss Brown's social media use publicly. The Pro Bowler tweeted at a former employee to "trade me" after the employee was critical of Brown following Sunday's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
Drew Rosenhaus, Brown's agent, addressed the tweet in a statement to Adam Schefter, in which he said it is "not accurate" that the wide receiver wants to be dealt:
1/2 Steelers' WR Antonio Brown's agent, Drew Rosenhaus: "The tweet yesterday was not in reference to anything other than Antonio responding to a person he knows. It was not directed towards a trade, or wanting to be trading. Any idea he was asking for a trade is not accurate.”
2/3 Rosenhaus: “Antonio had a personal matter. I talked to the team about it. His issue was unrelated to the tweet or his relationship with the team. Third, AB has an incredible drive to win. He just wants to win. That's all that that is.”
3/3 “That's not anything more than him encouraging his coaches and teammates to win. And that's what his entire focus is on. Any notion, any speculation otherwise, can be put to bed. This is a non-story that has been blown out of proportion. We can end this right here and now."
Brown was visibly upset throughout the game and got into an argument with offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner. He finished with nine receptions for 67 yards on 17 targets, second on the team behind JuJu Smith-Schuster. Tight end Jesse James led the Steelers with 138 receiving yards.
Ben Roethlisberger said on his weekly radio appearance on 93.7 The Fan that he doesn't believe Brown wants to be traded.
“That’s all these guys know, from the first phone they’ve had,” Roethlisberger said. “If you want to tweet things that’s fine, but where you get into trouble is responding...I don’t think he wants to be traded."
Brown was absent from Steelers facilities Monday. Tomlin indicated that was not an excused absence or something he expected.
With Le'Veon Bell remaining away from the team due to a contractual holdout, the Steelers now have their best two position players at odds with the franchise. That's not exactly a great start for a team that entered 2018 with Super Bowl hopes.
